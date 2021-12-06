ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archeologists in Peru Hope Discovery of Mummy Will Help Them Better Understand Cultural Practices in Region

By IE Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeruvian archaeologists recently found mummified remains in good condition in the Cajamarquilla archaeological site located east of Lima. The mummy was discovered in...

Lulz
6d ago

With the way the hands cover his face, he looks like he was buried alive (although his hands were tied that way). It's quite eerie.

