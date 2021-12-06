Archeologists in Peru Hope Discovery of Mummy Will Help Them Better Understand Cultural Practices in Region

Archaeologists have long believed that Egypt’s pharaohs only ever built six sun temples, structures that were intended to establish rulers’ status as gods while they were still alive. But only two such structures had ever been found—until this week, when an archaeologist said he had discovered the remains of a third one in Abu Ghurab. According to CNN, the third know sun temple dates back to the 25th century BCE, making this structure one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in Egypt over the past half-century. The first sun temple was found in 1898. What researchers in the 19th-century did not realize,...

EGYPT ・ 26 DAYS AGO