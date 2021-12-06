ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch New Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s Intro Press Conference Today

By Frank Vitovitch
uhnd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame will officially introduce Marcus Freeman as the new head coach of the Fighting Irish on Monday at 2:00 PM ET. The press conference will be broadcast live on the WatchND YouTube channel linked here. Former Notre Dame great Brady Quinn will serve as the host of the press conference...

www.uhnd.com

Comments / 0

Related
uhnd.com

How Brian Kelly Convincing Marcus Freeman Notre Dame Is Better than LSU Reshaped the Program

A little less than a year ago, Notre Dame and LSU were locked in a head recruiting battle, but it wasn’t for a cornerback or wide receiver or even a quarterback. No, it was for the rising star defensive coordinator that seemed destined to become a head coach sooner rather than later. In his greatest recruiting win at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly sold Marcus Freeman on why Notre Dame is a better program than LSU. Little did we know then that Kelly convincing Marcus Freeman to come to Notre Dame over LSU would reshape the program for years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uhnd.com

Rich Eisen: Could Notre Dame Actually Win the College Football Playoff This Season?

Rich Eisen, an admitted Notre Dame hater, pondered out loud on his show Friday whether or not the Irish could win the national championship this season. Eisen makes the valid point that if Notre Dame does sneak into the playoffs – and we know they need some help today – they will be a very dangerous team. He noted that Notre Dame in the playoffs would be playing with a “significant emotional piece of capital.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
uhnd.com

Podcast: Optimism, Excitement Soaring as Notre Dame Football Emerges from the Brink

The craziest week in Notre Dame football history is winding down with optimism and excitement soaring as the Irish emerged from the brink of disaster following the abrupt departure of its former head coach. We had a lot of thoughts to share as we were joined by our old friend Jeff, one of the original forum members who went by the name Jack Daniels for years.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Swarbrick
uhnd.com

Destination Playoffs: A Notre Dame Fan’s Guide to Championship Weekend

Notre Dame football is not playing this weekend since they already collected their 12th datapoint against FBS teams, while numerous others still have to do so this weekend in conference championship games. The results of Saturday’s games will determine whether or not the Irish are playoff-bound under new head coach Marcus Freeman or if they’ll take a pissed-off squad into a New Years’ 6 bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uhnd.com

Notre Dame Football Fiesta Bowl Bound vs. Oklahoma State

Notre Dame was eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday when the Chaos Saturday we all were hoping for never materialized. Their consolation prize is not too bad, however, with a New Year’s Day matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State (10-2). The Irish return to the Fiesta Bowl for the first time in six years to face the Cowboys for the first time in program history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Intro Press Conference#Irish#Uhnd#Espn College#Gameday
uhnd.com

Notre Dame Releases Full 2022 Football Schedule

Notre Dame officially released the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday. The games had been set for a while, but we now have all of the dates officially set while we wait for start times/TV. We now also know that Marcus Freeman will coach his first regular-season game inside the Horseshow in Columbus, where he played his college ball with no game moved ahead of the September 3 showdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL
uhnd.com

Marcus Freeman Makes Clear Statement: New Attitude to Recruiting Coming to Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman didn’t take too much about X’s and O’s on Monday at his introductory press conference, but he did make it clear that he has a vision for how the Irish will attract the Jimmys and Joes. Recruiting was referenced early and often by Freeman once questions started and his answer was heard loud and clear. There’s a new attitude to recruiting coming to Notre Dame.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy