ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Free Christmas Concerts Dec 15, 22 with Belle City Brassworks

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8BBw_0dFLoQ0s00

Belle City Brassworks is ready to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season and has two opportunities for concertgoers’ enjoyment.

The concerts are Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. Both will begin at 7:30 p.m. Both concerts are free of charge, however, there will be an opportunity to support this cherished group by way of a free-will offering during intermission.

The Dec. 15 concert will be held at:

Living Faith Church

2915 Wright Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

The Dec. 22 concert will be held at:

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2201 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

About Belle City Brassworks

Known as “Racine’s favorite brass band” since 1988, the Belle City Brassworks is composed of 30 accomplished brass musicians and led by Director Doug Johnson. Their mission is “to provide a meaningful outlet for brass musicians throughout southeastern Wisconsin.” Including internationally famous guest artists in their concerts has been a special highlight of their performances since 1995.

More holiday events in Racine

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Local Students Featured in 2021 Carthage Christmas Festival

The year 2021 marked the 147th Carthage Christmas Festival. “Come to Us, Abide with Us” was the theme this year, taken from the beloved Christmas Carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Taking the events of the last year into consideration, the carol’s lyrics are hope-filled and offer a humbled take on the state of our world.
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

BlankFest Wisconsin Resumes at McAuliffe’s Pub Dec. 10-12

Anyone that has been to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., knows how well the patrons know each other; “newbies” quickly become friends. The pub has always fostered a real sense of community. And the owner, JJ McAuliffe, is heavily involved in the community. Even if you haven’t seen him around, he’s the backbone behind the events that are so faithfully attended.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

BONK! Features Joe Engel, Nina Corwin, Donzo Helverson on Dec. 11

This December’s BONK! event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Central time). The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Alex Reilly, BONK! will feature spoken word artists Joe Engel, Nina Corwin and Donzo Helverson. For more information visit the BONK! website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Brass#Concerts#The Belle City Brassworks
Racine County Eye

Business Spotlight: Seven Seas Creative Space

Union Grove is now home to an art studio and creative space. Seven Seas Creative Space, 1029 Main St., is the newest spot in town. From painting pottery to creating floral arrangements and everything in between, this local art space is driven to help unfold the community’s skills. Seven Seas Creative Space works to unleash the artist in every person that walks through their door.
UNION GROVE, WI
Racine County Eye

Culver’s set to serve up custard and ButterBurgers starting Monday

Caledonia residents looking for frozen custard, cheese curds and ButterBurgers won’t have to drive 20 minutes to a Culver’s restaurant to get them. A newly built Culver’s at 4542 Douglas Avenue will open its doors to the public on Dec. 6. Jake Haman, Jake’s father, Tom Haman, and Jake’s sister, Alisa Hogard, own and operate the restaurant. About 80 employees will serve up menu favorites, including pot roast dinner, chopped steak and frozen custard.
CALEDONIA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy