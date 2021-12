There is no denying the Toronto Maple Leafs were the best team after November, but a two-game hiccup has halted their momentum only a week after they claimed the No. 1 spot. It’s become a wide-open race after the Hurricanes, who have now lost five of their past eight, fell out of the top spot which they held for five weeks. There’s been a lot of volatility throughout the league; last week’s top five teams have all lost at least two of their past five games, and the Canucks and Flyers both made huge coaching changes.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO