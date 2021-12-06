Teen son fatally shoots the husband of woman fighting his mom in a bar, Texas cops say

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son duo from Baltimore are charged in the murder of a 43-year-old man outside a Halethorpe bar in November, Baltimore County Police said. Dominic Michael Leone III, 45, and Damien Leone, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 to Gateway Tavern on Annapolis Road, where they found 43-year-old Indalecio Romero-Reyes in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition, and died Dec. 2, police said. The suspects were arrested Dec. 3, police said. Investigators believe a confrontation happened between the suspects and the victim when they were leaving the business. Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

HALETHORPE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO