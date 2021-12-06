ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a...

www.timesdaily.com

Daily Mail

Police bust cannabis gang that used frozen meat firm as front to import £3.25m of drugs in to UK

A dramatic video shows the moment police carried out a raid on a drugs gang that used a frozen meat firm as a front to smuggle cannabis worth £3.25m into the UK. The clip, filmed on officer bodycams, shows investigators breaking down a door and arresting one of the suspects during a raid on a residential house, which eventually lead to three men being jailed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Man arrested after breaching security at UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday after breaching security at Britain’s Parliament. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Speaker goes to police over Westminster cocaine use claims amid drugs crackdown

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.The Speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules. Sir Lindsay’s move comes after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.The intervention from the speaker also comes as the Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Parliament#Cocaine#Uk Police#Ap#British
crossroadstoday.com

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture. Conservative candidate Louie French was...
POLITICS
BBC

Northampton: Cocaine worth £78m seized by police

Cocaine valued at up to £78m has been seized from a lorry making a delivery to an industrial depot. Northamptonshire Police raided the vehicle in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on Friday. The force said it was the "biggest seizure of Class A drugs" it had made and the discovery followed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Times Daily

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Daily

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WORLD
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Cocaine After Lying to Police

Lamar Keith Dublin, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with cocaine during a traffic stop on Shorter Avenue. Reports stated that Dublin, a passenger in the vehicle, lied to police about his identity while being questioned. Police added that he was later found...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Times Daily

Boris Johnson: UK faces 'tidal wave' of omicron cases

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWL-TV

Police: Man used flamethrower to settle dispute over parking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Police say a 57-year-old Gainesville man angry over his neighbors’ parking habits sprayed fire from a commercial flamethrower toward a car with three teenagers inside. Andre Abrams, 57, faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill. He posted...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Times Daily

Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The investigation into the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago ended as it began, with a mystery that might never be solved. All these decades later, it's still not even clear whether the gruesome homicide was the work of a pair of racist brutes or a larger group of conspirators.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug bust at California-Mexico border

A trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S., federal prosecutors said. More than 17,500 pounds (7,930 kilograms) of meth and 389 pounds (176 kilograms) of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, […]
SAN DIEGO, CA

Community Policy