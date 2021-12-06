Billie Eilish Bodyguards Protect Her From Overzealous Fans At JFK Airport

Billie Eilish had to be protected by excited fans as she walked through the terminal at JFK Airport on Saturday.

The 19-year-old singer's two bodyguards swooped in as fans got close.

Bodyguards had to keep fans away as they hold phones and attempt to be side-by-side with Eilish.

Earlier this year, Eilish told 'Variety,' "When you’re excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what’s polite and what’s kind of not polite.”