ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Bodyguards Protect Her From Overzealous Fans At JFK Airport

By Anthony Fillippleo
710 WOR
710 WOR
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIzRI_0dFLnZvC00

Billie Eilish had to be protected by excited fans as she walked through the terminal at JFK Airport on Saturday.

The 19-year-old singer's two bodyguards swooped in as fans got close.

Bodyguards had to keep fans away as they hold phones and attempt to be side-by-side with Eilish.

Earlier this year, Eilish told 'Variety,' "When you’re excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what’s polite and what’s kind of not polite.”

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Billie Eilish Leaves Her Blonde Hair Behind for a Dark Brunette Look

Billie Eilish has returned to her darker roots — literally!. On Thursday (Dec. 2), the "Therefore I Am" singer revealed that she transformed her most recent light blonde hair into a new, dark brunette look. She first teased fans in an Instagram Story where she showed off her eyes and brown bangs with the caption, "Guess what?" Shortly after, she posted a photo of her new look. "Miss me?" she captioned the selfie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish on Her Identity Crisis, Breaking Out of Her Misery and Growing Up

The evolution of Billie Eilish is a magnificent sight to behold. The 19-year-old pop star opened up about handling fame, not taking live shows for granted in the wake of the pandemic and life's offerings as she embarks on adulthood. The seven-time GRAMMY winner dished on that and more during Vanity Fair's Time Capsule Series, "Same Interview, The Fifth Year."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#Bodyguards
iheart.com

Billie Eilish Takes Exciting Step In Her Career With 'Male Fantasy' Video

Billie Eilish doesn't just star in her latest music video—she took the reigns on directing and editing, as well. On Monday (December 6), Eilish dropped the video for her her latest single off her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. Not only does Eilish star in the video for 'Male Fantasy,' but she excitedly shared with fans that she also directed and edited the visual.
MUSIC
shondaland.com

Billie Eilish Is Finally Fully Herself In Her Fifth ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

Let’s be real: It’s Billie Eilish’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Not only does the 19-year-old have armfuls of Grammys and a chart-topping new album, but the release of her annual Vanity Fair video interview every November has become a celebratory holiday tradition for millions of fans. After all, these aren’t just regular Q&As, but deep, long discussions in which the singer answers the same round of questions as in previous years, while listening to and commenting on her past selves’ answers. Viewers get to watch the teenage Eilish grow up in real time, with each new installment of the series showcasing her increased maturity and growth — and the latest version, the just-released “The Fifth Year,” depicts an Eilish who’s more fully, and happily, herself than ever before.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Billie Eilish Takes Over 'SNL' And Reveals Why She Wears Baggy Clothes

Billie Eilish took over Studio 8H, serving as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (December 11). The 19-year-old singer began her hosting duties sporting a puffy white Simone Rocha dress paired with red leather boots –– an ensemble she said made her look like she "just got married in an anime."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Changed Her Look Yet Again, And I Can't Keep Up Anymore

There are two sure things in this world: the seasons will change each year, and with that, Billie Eilish will dye her hair another color. The 19-year-old No Time To Die singer turned a lot of heads early this year when she switched up her hair from her iconic green roots with black hair to an old Hollywood blonde. For nearly a year, Eilish has been rocking the look, but apparently it was time for another change.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Billie Eilish Just Ditched Her Blonde Hair For This Perfect-For-Winter Look

If there’s one thing Billie Eilish is known for (besides her lyrical prowess and angel-like voice) it’s her hair. The singer is no stranger to experimentation when it comes to her locks and has rocked a few different styles and colors over the years including a black and green “Shego” look, black with blue streaks, a deep sea blue, a greyish purple tone, and a few different variations of her classic blonde. The Grammy nominee always keeps fans and spectators on their toes so Billie Eilish’s new hair almost comes as no surprise — though no one could have guessed she go for such a normal look.
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Is Currently Working on Her Third Album

Billie Eilish is working on her third studio album just a few months after she released Happier Than Ever in July. Her brother-slash-producer, Finneas, revealed the exciting news during the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
MUSIC
Elle

Billie Eilish Hosts Saturday Night Live and Nails Her Sketches

Music star Billie Eilish made her second appearance on Saturday Night Live on December 11, this time both hosting and serving as the musical guest. Her opening monologue was about the scrutiny she gets as a young artist, saying that her birthday is coming up. “I’m turning 20 or as...
CELEBRITIES
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
627
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy