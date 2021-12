One can't help but feel in awe when entering the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel. It's less a building than it is a part of history, with steeped in highs and lows, struggles and successes, and all else that has made it into the iconic building it is today; a building that has shaped the vibrant area of Kings Cross as we know it. And now, guests to the building have a chance to experience something entirely new.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO