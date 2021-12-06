Brady kids reunite for Lifetime movie ‘Blending Christmas’

The “Brady Bunch” is back…sort of.

Four of the original “Brady kids” are back for the new Lifetime holiday movie, “Blending Christmas.”

While they don’t play the Brady siblings in the TV movie, the comedic chemistry the actors still share is on full display.

Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland all spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about reuniting for the project.

“Blending Christmas” premieres Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime .

