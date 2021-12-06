ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pakistan city beach brims with breeding sea turtles

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to movement restrictions brought about by the global health crisis, beaches...

fremonttribune.com

WETM

New England Aquarium treating increased numbers of stranded sea turtles

QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Aquarium is reporting an increase in the number of hypothermic turtles rescued from Cape Cod beaches. In a news release sent to 22News, the Aquarium says Rescue and Animal Health staff at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital have treated 119 sea turtles this fall: 109 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles, eight green turtles, and two loggerheads. Some of the conditions are life-threatening, including pneumonia and dehydration.
ANIMALS
WTGS

2021 S.C. sea turtle nest count will exceed 2020 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — State data shows more loggerhead turtle nests were counted on South Carolina beaches this year than in 2020. Officials counted more than 5,600 sea turtle nests this year, with data still being tallied. The final 2020 count was 5,560. A record of nearly 8,800 nests were...
ANIMALS
crossroadstoday.com

Cape Cod sea turtle strandings increase after slow start

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season, experts at the New England Aquarium said Monday. The aquarium has so far cared for almost 120 of the animals at its Quincy turtle hospital, the vast majority of which have been endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles. But scientists have also treated eight green turtles and two loggerheads.
QUINCY, MA
newschain

Injured sea turtle finds new home 5,000 miles away in Scotland

A sea turtle has a new home in Scotland after being found injured and entangled in a plastic bag in the Maldives. April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was in care at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at the Four Seasons Resort Maldives Landaa Giraavaru after being found injured in Raa Atoll in April 2019.
ANIMALS
Fremont Tribune

Sea turtles line beaches in Nicaragua

Environmentalists say the area, which is located on Nicaragua’s Pacific coast, has a tropical climate that’s ideal for the sea turtles’ reproduction.
ANIMALS
gbsan.com

WILDCOAST Sea Turtle Conservation

By Serge Dedina, Ph.D., co-founder and Executive Director of WILDCOAST. Walking along a sandy path on a moonless night in Oaxaca, Mexico, the Milky Way reveals itself in all its humbling glory. In the distance, dark mounds come into focus, along Playa Escobilla, a nine-mile expanse that trims the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean.
ANIMALS
earth.com

Feral cats are a "catastrophic threat" to Australia’s wildlife

Feral cats threaten the survival of over 100 native species in Australia and have caused the extinction of a large number of small to medium-sized mammal species and ground-dwelling birds. However, new technology developed by the University of South Australia (UniSA) may provide a targeted method for controlling invasive feral cats.
ANIMALS
BBC

Tally the turtle on road to recovery - Anglesey Sea Zoo

A rare turtle who was found stranded more than 4,000 miles from home is expected to make a full recovery, the team caring for him has said. Named Tally, the Kemp's Ridley sea turtle - believed to be from the Gulf of Mexico - was found by a member of the public on Talacre Beach near Rhyl on Sunday morning after Storm Arwen.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hundreds of seal pups killed by storm at nature preserve

A devastating blow has killed off hundreds of seal babies at a Scottish nature reserve. Winter Storm Arwen — which battered the United Kingdom and Scotland with strong gusts of over 75mph last week — took the lives of over an estimated 800 seal pups at the National Trust for Scotland St Abb’s Head reserve.
ANIMALS
Eyewitness News

Mystic Aquarium treating critically endangered sea turtles

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Six sea turtles are recovering after landing on the shores of Massachusetts beaches recently. Officials with Mystic Aquarium say that all six are Kemp's ridley turtles and are considered critically endangered. In fact, they are the world's most endangered sea turtle. The turtles were found cold-stunned...
ANIMALS
BBC

Turtle Tally recovering after being stranded on beach

One of the world's rarest turtles is beginning to show signs of recovery after washing up on the Welsh coast. The Kemp's Ridley sea turtle has been named Tally by Anglesey Sea Zoo, where it is being nursed back to health. On Sunday Tally was found on Talacre beach, Flintshire,...
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
AFP

Thousands of turtles lay eggs on Nicaraguan coast

Thousands of sea turtles laid their eggs on Nicaragua's coast over the weekend under the watchful eye of the army, which protects the nests from possible predators -- including humans. The olive ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) migrate for long distances to spawn between July and January in the Pacific coast wildlife refuges of La Flor and Chacocente, areas where the endangered species is protected against predators that plunder its nests. La Flor beach, in San Juan del Sur, is a tourist destination in southern Nicaragua. It is an ideal location for the olive ridley turtle to nest due to its tropical climate and warm waters, which encourage reproduction, according to environmentalists. The turtle species, which as an adult measures a little more than half a meter (1.5 feet) long and weighs about 38 kilograms (84 pounds), can lay about 90 eggs in 24 hours. The incubation process takes 40 to 70 days.
ANIMALS
The Independent

'Scuba Claus' makes surprise visit to Malta's National Aquarium

Scuba Claus makes a surprise visit and plunges into a huge fish tank in Malta’s National Aquarium in Qawra. Wearing a black wetsuit completed by diving equipment instead of his usual red suit, with flippers and a snorkel over his white beard, Santa Claus was seen handing out treats to sharks and fish.
WORLD
The Spokesman-Review

Shi Shi the sea turtle makes steady improvement after rescue from Washington beach

DES MOINES, Wash. – Shi Shi the rescued sea turtle is back in the swim, making steady improvement toward good health and a hopeful release back to the wild. A green sea turtle, Shi Shi was near death when a Makah tribal member found the turtle Nov. 16, washed ashore on Shi Shi beach (pronounced Shy Shy). The turtle had been blown off course and would have died but for the quick thinking and caring of many people, from the tribe to federal agencies and several nonprofits.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cape Cod Times

Cold-stunned turtles rescued along Cape beaches

Hi folks — looks like a sunny Friday is on the way and a nice weekend too, with a slight chance for snow showers on Friday night. In the news: 30 more cold-stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtles have been rescued, the Dennis Select Board keeps beach sticker categories and prices unchanged and the demand for COVID-19 vaccines on Cape Cod exceeds the supply. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
DENNIS, MA

