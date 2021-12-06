Holiday activity in the great outdoors

I was driving west on Oak Orchard Ridge Road when I noticed a white spot across Route 63, up in the trees, about 200 yards from the road. Since it was still quite a distance from me, my first thought was maybe it’s an eagle, but, no. I pulled out my field glasses and saw the spot was a wad of Mylar balloons tangled in the tree tops. You know, the helium-filled balloons released into the sky to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday. The releasers never think about where those balloons will come down — no, they don’t go into space! — or the problems that they can cause to wildlife and people.

ALABAMA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO