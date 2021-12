WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Mountaineer Women's Wrestling wrapped up the final day of competition at the Patriot Duals against a pair of quality opponents. Eastern Oregon made the top tier bracket after going 4-1 on the first day but was 0-2 on day two to finish the weekend 4-3. The Mountaineers took on the Tiffin University Dragons gold squad and the Brewton-Parker College Barons. Both squads proved to be formidable opponents as the Eastern was held under 15 points in both duals.

