The elephant in the room for Tennessee's offseason can now head out the exit door — Hendon Hooker plans to return to the Vols in 2022. The quarterback who was an influential part of Tennessee's turnaround on offense in its first season under head coach Josh Heupel announced via social media on Sunday that he will pass on entering the 2022 NFL Draft to remain at Tennessee to use his extra year of eligibility next season. Hooker's much-anticipated decision was arguably the biggest domino for the program as it looked to turn the page to 2022 after an encouraging start to the Heupel Era.

