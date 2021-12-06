ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New fitness concept coming to South End

By Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
Core 704 (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Core 704 is expanding its footprint with a new brand.

The Charlotte fitness concept -- which has studios in NoDa and South End -- is adding CoreClimber to its portfolio.

Husband-and-wife team Chase and Kate Colston are behind those fitness ventures.

CoreClimber’s 1,185-square-foot studio is in the Sedgefield Shopping Center on South Boulevard. That’s next to sister concept Core 704, which offers CoreFormer Pilates reformer-based workouts.

