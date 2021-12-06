ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max releases first-look teaser of ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary special

By KTLA Digital Staff
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZn7i_0dFLmg7C00

( KTLA ) — The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film, and HBO Max has released a “first look” teaser of the special.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time for the retrospective special “Harry Potter 20 th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will drop at midnight on New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

The teaser appeared Sunday on HBO Max’s official Twitter account .

The special will tell the story of how the film was made through interviews and cast conversations with the actors, according to HBO Max.

The actors, who played iconic wizard trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films.

Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps will be among the cast members reuniting for the anniversary special.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Also part of the 20th-anniversary celebration is “ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses ,” a trivia series hosted by actress Helen Mirren appearing on TBS. The series also features special guest surprises.

“This unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion,” stated TBS on its website.

Fans can gear up for the retrospective special by checking out the 20th-anniversary hub on WizardingWorld.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
MOVIES
Collider

What Is the 'Harry Potter' Cast Doing Twenty Years After 'Sorcerer's Stone'

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first came out in theaters in 2001, fans of J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels were more than ecstatic - and newcomers to the franchise were starting to understand what the fuss was all about. At the time, Potterheads all over the world had just finished devouring the more than 600 pages of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and now they could finally put a face to characters they had come to know and love over the course of the novels. While Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the other students at Hogwarts were played by relatively unknown actors, many of the teachers and other adult characters were certainly pretty familiar to lots of grown-ups in the audience. But, twenty years after the first Harry Potter movie came out, what are the franchise’s biggest stars up to? Here’s a guide to where you might’ve seen them recently.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
James Phelps
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
107.3 KFFM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear, but it...
MOVIES
weisradio.com

HBO Max conjures up teaser to January’s ‘Harry Potter’ retrospective, ‘Return to Hogwarts’

HBO Max dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sunday night, featuring appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis and Mark Williams. The streaming service says the project “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Twitter
Hello Magazine

Here's how to watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter reunion has finally found a home in the UK – and we're so excited to watch it!. Sky TV and its streaming service NOW have announced the special will be available to watch from 1 January 2022 – the same day that HBO Max will air it in the States - meaning viewers can spend their New Year's Day engrossed in the wizarding world once again.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Harry Potter's Return To Hogwarts special casts the spell of nostalgia in new teaser

Potter fans, brace yourself: the first look teaser for Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts, has arrived. As per Warner Bros’ official synopsis, the one-off reunion will tell “an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
IndieWire

Advent Calendars for Movie and TV Fans: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Office,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The countdown to Christmas has begun! Which means that instead of ticking off the days on your deranged makeshift home office whiteboard, there’s still time to keep track of how many days until Christmas via the shared cultural experience of the Advent calendar. The act of opening a little cardboard door in a calendar and popping out a weird-tasting chocolate is not relegated to...
MOVIES
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy