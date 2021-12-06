ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

Firefighters reach 50% containment on wildfire burning west of Denver

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck07X_0dFLmeLk00
The Miners Candle fire burning a few miles west of Idaho Springs, Colo. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. 

Authorities ordered evacuations Sunday morning after a wildfire sparked near Idaho Springs, burning about 20 acres by 11 a.m., according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze, dubbed the Miners Candle fire, began at around 6 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of Miners Candle, deputies said. The fire quickly spread to a nearby house, destroying both homes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, deputies said.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the areas of Miners Candle, Lamartine Road, Sunny Skies Trail and Trail Creek Road, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Authorities directed evacuees to go to the Clear Creek School District at 320 Highway 103 for shelter.

Deputies said about two dozen homes have been evacuated because of the fire.

As of 5 p.m., firefighters have contained 50% of the fire, according to the Office of Emergency Management. The evacuation orders will remain in place overnight as a precaution.

High winds fueled the fire in the morning. Wind gusts of up to 80 mph were predicted in the area through Sunday afternoon, though officials said the winds had subsided at around 2 p.m., slowing the fire's spread.

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a red flag fire warning for the area because of high winds and low precipitation. The red flag warning was also in place until 3 p.m. for portions of the eastern plains, the Interstate 25 corridor and the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

“High to extreme fire conditions continue through mid-afternoon,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “The dry conditions with gusty winds will be conducive for the rapid spread of new fires.”

The Colorado State Patrol closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 238 exit due to smoke from the fire. Smoke is also visible from Denver, with the South Metro Fire Rescue warning that residents may smell smoke while outside.

The Clear Creek Fire Authority is responding to the fire with 35 firefighters working to contain the blaze, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

'Extreme impacts' expected: Map shows where problems are expected as storm hits Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, 'extreme impacts' will be seen as a snowstorm rolls through Colorado on Thursday night into Friday. The purple spots on the map above show where the level of impact described as 'extreme' will take place. When 'extreme impacts' occur, the National Weather says to expect "extensive and widespread severe property damage, life saving actions will be needed. Results in extreme disruptions to daily life."
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Winter storm warnings' activated in Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions likely

Widespread 'winter storm warnings' have been issued by the National Weather Service as a storm bears down on Colorado's mountain region, likely to drop heavy snow amid strong winds. The storm is expected to create extremely dangerous avalanche conditions, resulting in an 'avalanche watch' being posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, as well.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Springs, CO
Government
City
Idaho Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
Clear Creek County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
County
Clear Creek County, CO
OutThere Colorado

Express lanes on I-25 South 'Gap' ready to open

Drivers along the 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock can get to their destinations quicker beginning Friday morning, when state transportation officials open new express lanes in each direction of the highway. The express lanes will open at 8 a.m. Friday for testing, about three weeks...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
OutThere Colorado

80-plus percent of Colorado likely to see snow, 2-plus feet expected in mountains

As a big storm sets up to hit Colorado from Wednesday into Friday, the National Weather Service says much of the state will likely see flakes. While the mountainous region of Colorado is projected to see much deeper totals, with some spots expected to see two or more feet of accumulation, snowfall will likely extend into the Front Range and much of the Eastern Plains.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wildfire#Firefighters#Miners Candle#The Colorado State Patrol#Smoke
OutThere Colorado

Weather-related record set in 1887 may fall in Colorado, likelihood increases

While Denver isn't expected to get much snow as a major storm rolls through Colorado this week, snow accumulation of just a tenth of an inch will be a pretty big deal. Should Denver get a tenth of an inch of snow at the official Denver International Airport measurement point, it will solidify a record for the 'latest first snow' and result in Denver falling days short of breaking a record set in 1887 for the longest snowless streak – 235 days. This record will be tied if Denver remains snowless through December 12.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Progress 'the best' yet on new trail to top of Pikes Peak

A third season of trail construction on the backside of Pikes Peak was "the best" yet, according to the agency leading the high-profile project. "Not only in terms of deliverable metrics, like trail construction and structures built; we outpaced the previous two years on every single metric," said Carl Woody, program director with Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Field Institute. "In my view, our biggest success was the level of volunteer engagement."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: Evacuations issued as new wildfire sparks near Idaho Springs

A wildfire has broken out in the area of Miners Candle near Idaho Springs, Colorado. The Miners Candle Fire first sparked at the 700 block of Miners Candle in an occupied structure, according to officials. The fire then spread to a vacant structure before quickly spreading to wildland due to high wind. Wind gusts in the area could get up to 50 MPH today, according to the National Weather Service,...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

6 things to know about the Miners Candle wildfire

There is a wildlife burning in the Miners Candle area near Idaho Springs, Colorado, resulting in a number of evacuations. 1. The Miners Candle fire was reported at around 9:30 AM Sunday morning and has since grown to around 20 acres wide as of 2:15 PM. Multiple agencies are working to fight the fire, and help with evacuation efforts.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

Two reportedly shot during shootout at Rocky Mountain National Park

UPDATE: Another update on this situation was released by park officials. Information about that release can be found here. A shooting reportedly took place at Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, according to a report from CBS Denver. A traffic stop resulted in a shootout that left two injured, including an officer. Some sources report the law enforcement agent involved was a park ranger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the Rocky Mountain National Park shootout

A shootout took place near an entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday morning. 1. At approximately 10:15 AM on December 8, a National Park Service law enforcement officer was involved in a shootout near the Fall River Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park after interacting with two suspects that were allegedly involved in a vehicular pursuit earlier in the morning outside of park boundaries.
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: 2 to 3 feet of snow expected to blast parts of Colorado

New mapping released from the National Weather Service shows that up to three feet of snow might hit parts of Colorado from Wednesday through Friday. While the highest totals are expected to fall on the taller peaks in areas of heavy snow, some more heavily trafficked spots will also be impacted. Wolf Creek Pass, for example, may get 19 to 26 inches, according to the service. The snow is expected...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Manitou Incline to close for 2 days next week

The Manitou Incline is slated to close for two days next week during infrastructure work on the upper portion of Ruxton Avenue, near the base of the popular trail. The work scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15 is to test water lines, said Jen Schreuder, spokeswoman for the city of Colorado Springs, the managing entity of the Incline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

12 inches of snow expected during widespread storm set to hit Colorado

Most Coloradans likely noticed a massive temperature swing between Sunday and Monday morning, as temperatures in the 60s and 70s dropped into the teens in some parts of the state. The widespread temperature swing precedes a wave of wintery weather set to sweep through the Colorado, expected to start dropping snow on Monday afternoon – in a few select places, up to 12 inches. According to the National Weather Service, widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado from Monday through Tuesday, resulting in up to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
645
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy