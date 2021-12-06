ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

7 Dividend Growth Stocks For December 2021

By Ferdi Scheepers
Dividend Strategists
Dividend Strategists
 6 days ago

Welcome to another edition of my monthly 7 Dividend Growth Stocks series in which I present seven high-quality dividend growth stocks for further analysis and possible investment.

I apply different screens every month to narrow down my watch list of more than 730 dividend growth stocks, Dividend Radar. Changing the screens from month to month highlights different aspects of dividend growth [DG] investing. For example, value investors tend to look for deep discounts, income investors prefer higher-yielding stocks, and growth-oriented investors favor higher DG rates.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

This month, I used a defensiveness scoring system developed by David Van Knapp as my primary screen. The system awards points based on satisfying common notions of safety rather than for being in a certain economic sector. Additionally, I screened for stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices.

I ranked candidates that passed both screens using DVK Quality Snapshots and my ranking system.

In case you missed previous articles in this series, here are links to them:

About Defensiveness

There are at least three classification systems that group stocks based on sectors or industries. I use the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), a market-based system also employed by the S&P 500 Index.

Sectors can be further categorized into super sectors based on how they tend to perform during different phases of the business cycle:

  • Defensive Sectors: Consumer Staples, Health Care, Utilities
  • Cyclical Sectors: Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Materials, Real Estate
  • Sensitive Sectors: Communication Services, Energy, Industrials Information Technology

Defensive Sectors are not closely tied to the economy because companies in these sectors provide goods and services that are always in demand.

While the categorization of stocks into super sectors by their sector membership is useful, David Van Knapp notes a shortcoming in the approach. Specifically, stocks belonging to Defensive Sectors may have non-defensive characteristics, while stocks from Cyclical and Sensivitve Sectors may have defensive characteristics.

Instead, David Van Knapp suggested identifying “safe” companies regardless of sector membership and grouping them together in a list of defensive stocks. He developed a scoring system based on the following “common notions of safety”:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijnas_0dFLmUTM00
Defensiveness scoring system developed by David Van Knapp (source: A Different Look At 'Defensiveness' ).

Stocks with lower Beta’s, higher SSD Dividend Safety Scores, better VL Safety Ranks, and better Great Recession Performance score higher in David Van Knapp’s defensiveness scoring sytem. The maximum possible score is 12 (3 points in each of 4 categories).

Screening and Ranking

For this month’s article, I used the following screens:

  • Defensiveness scores of 11 or 12
  • Price is below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price

My risk-adjusted Buy Below prices allow premium valuations for the highest quality stocks, but require discounted valuations for lower quality stocks.

I use a survey approach when estimating fair value, collecting fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar, Finbox, and Portfolio Insight. Additionally, I estimate fair value using each stock’s five-year average dividend yield. With up to eleven estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

The latest Dividend Radar (dated December 3, 2021) contains 733 stocks. Of these, 56 have defensiveness scores of 11 or 12, but only 29 trade below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price.

I ranked these candidates by sorting their quality scores (as determined by DVK Quality Snapshots) in descending order and used the following metrics, in turn, to break any ties:

  • SSD Dividend Safety Score
  • Forward Dividend Yield

The tables below show this month’s picks in rank order.

7 Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks for December

Here are top-ranked dividend growth stocks that passed this month’s screens:

I own the six highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

Below, I provide a table with key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors:

The Fwd Yield column is colored green if Fwd Yield5-Avg Yield.

Key metrics and fair value estimates of December’s Top 7 Dividend Growth Stocks (includes data sourced from Dividend Radar).

Next, let's look at each stock in turn. All data and charts are courtesy of Portfolio-Insight.com.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the largest companies in the world. The company is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. JNJ distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bx1yS_0dFLmUTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbBO5_0dFLmUTM00
JNJ non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay

Walmart Inc (WMT)

WMT is the world's largest retailer and the biggest private employer in the world. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and founded in 1962, the company is a multinational retailer with more than 11,000 stores worldwide. Additionally, the company operates e-commerce websites in many countries. WMT operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JS0x6_0dFLmUTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJyPy_0dFLmUTM00
WMT non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay

Merck & Co, Inc (MRK)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, MRK is a global health care company that offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. MRK markets its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfgBJ_0dFLmUTM00
MRK non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay

Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbLgM_0dFLmUTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pstbI_0dFLmUTM00
MDT non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay

General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMhny_0dFLmUTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YomH9_0dFLmUTM00
GD non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeGwg_0dFLmUTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TorI_0dFLmUTM00
LMT non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (APD)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, APD produces atmospheric gases (such as oxygen and nitrogen), process gases (such as hydrogen and helium), and specialty gases, as well as the equipment for the production and processing of gases. APD also provides semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Agd0c_0dFLmUTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mZsz_0dFLmUTM00
APD non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay

Concluding Remarks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ywaW_0dFLmUTM00

This month, I ranked Dividend Radar stocks with defensiveness scores of 11 or 12 out of a maximum of 12 points, according to David Van Knapp’s defensiveness scoring system. Additionally, I screened for stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices.

I’m long six of this month’s seven candidates. The exception is WMT, the top performer based on 5-year compound trailing total returns. While WMT has a perfect quality score of 25, I don’t like its low yield and low 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate.

All my positions are full-sized positions based on my dynamic and flexible portfolio target weighting strategy, so I’m not planning to add shares at this time.

I would recommend looking at the following stocks, depending on your investment style and goals:

  • For income investors: MRK
  • For value investors: LMT, MRK
  • For dividend growth-oriented investors: APD

As always, I advise readers to do their due diligence before investing.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

Please follow me here:

  • Facebook: @FerdiS.DivGro

    • I’d be happy to answer any questions you may have!

    Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

    Comments / 0

    Related
    Seeking Alpha

    Fed Tomfoolery: 5 Top Stocks - 3 Pure-Growth, 2 Dividend-Growth

    We review 5 top stock ideas that have been created by the Fed’s tomfoolery (3 are pure-growth stocks and 2 are dividend-growth stocks). In this week’s Blue Harbinger Weekly, we review 5 top stock ideas that have been created by the Fed’s tomfoolery (3 are pure-growth stocks and 2 are dividend-growth stocks). We also discuss a big reason why cryptocurrency popularity continues to grow (hint: more Fed tomfoolery). We conclude with our opinion on how you might want to be positioning your personal investment portfolio going forward.
    STOCKS
    Seekingalpha.com

    Huntington Ingalls - Dividend Growth At A Great Price

    Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is one of the stocks in my portfolio that's currently underwater. I have frequently covered the stock in the past as I believe in its massive moat and ability to generate strong free cash flow. Right now, the stock is somewhat of a disappointment as its recent dividend hike was below what I expected and because its stock price is unable to keep up with both the market and industrial stocks, in general. However, that's where the bad news ends as the company is trading at an attractive valuation, offering an acceptable yield and because this stock lets me sleep very well at night. So, I'm going to use this article to update my investment case and to show you why I am adding shares.
    MARKETS
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Pennsylvania State
    State
    Virginia State
    State
    Maryland State
    State
    Arkansas State
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Technology Stocks#Merck Co#Growth Stocks#Dividend Radar#Dvk Quality Snapshots#Gics#Communication Services
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Stocks
    NewsBreak
    Economy
    NewsBreak
    Markets
    chronicle-express.com

    Lyons Bancorp board declares common stock dividends

    FINGER LAKES -- At its recent meeting, the Board of Directors of Lyons Bancorp Inc., the financial holding company and the parent of The Lyons National Bank, declared a $0.31 quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2021. At the time of this release, the annualized dividend yield on the Bank’s common stock exceeded 3.00%.
    FINANCIAL REPORTS
    investing.com

    2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks You Could Buy With Less Than $40

    HLS Therapeutics (TSX:HLS) is a prime choice for post pandemic, backed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for its Vascepa drug. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to go through a bit of a correction. This all comes down to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping the world. There are still a lot of question marks, but not when it comes to healthcare stocks. These have become unstoppable growth stocks, many that trade below $20.
    STOCKS
    MarketWatch

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, outperforms market

    Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.30% to $288.23 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.42 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
    STOCKS
    Dividend Strategists

    Dividend Strategists

    New York, NY
    10
    Followers
    66
    Post
    259
    Views
    ABOUT

    Dividend Strategists is a channel dedicated to dividend strategies.

     https://www.thestreet.com/dividendstrategists

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy