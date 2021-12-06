ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery food bank needs volunteers to box gifts for seniors at 'packing party'

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
The Montgomery Area Food Bank has some gifts for seniors here, but it needs a few more elves in the workshop.

So, the food bank is throwing a "packing party" this week and asking people to sign up for a shift putting together boxes of assistance for those in need. They'll need help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Anyone age 16 or older can participate by reserving a spot online or calling 334-245-7289.

The Holiday Season Packing Party will feature Christmas music and hot chocolate for volunteers. The boxes will be filled with nutritious food for low-income people age 60 or older as part of the food bank's Commodity Supplemental Nutrition Program.

You can see more at montgomeryareafoodbank.org.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

