ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Two Mansfield woman identified as victims in fatal I-71 wrong-way crash

By Lou Whitmire
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdqQ0_0dFLmMem00

COLUMBUS — Two Mansfield women have been identified as among the three people killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 71 near Polaris Fashion Place on Nov. 26.

Columbus police reported that 19-year-old T'naya Douglas, of Mansfield, was driving a 2005 Ford Escape in the left lane of I-71 northbound, south of the Polaris Parkway exit, around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26.

The crash occurred when Jacinto Mejia De La Cruz, 26, of Columbus, drove a 2012 Honda Civic southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate and struck the Escape head-on, police said.

Douglas and her passenger, 19-year-old Zhakyla Jackson, also of Mansfield, were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. Both women succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, according to Columbus police.

De La Cruz was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, where he also succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation, according to The Columbus Dispatch, a sister paper of the News Journal.

Jackson, 19, attended Mansfield Senior High and IMAC and was a dietary aide at Arbors of Mifflin, according to her obituary from Marlan Gary Funeral Home on McPherson Street.

She is survived by a daughter.

Visitation for Jackson is 10 a.m. and the funeral 11 a.m. Friday at Providence Baptist Church, 112 W. Sixth St. with pastor Mark Cobb eulogizing. Interment is scheduled at Mansfield Cemetery.

Douglas attended Mansfield Senior High and IMAC.

She is survived by two daughters.

Visitation for Douglas is 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Maddox Memorial COGIC ,1148 Walker Lake Road. Interment will be at Mansfield Cemetery, according to her obituary from Marlan Gary Funeral Home on McPherson Street.

Reporter Bethany Bruner of The Columbus Dispatch contributed to this report.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
Mansfield, OH
Obituaries
Mansfield, OH
Accidents
CBS News

Watch Live: Bob Dole lies in state in the U.S. Capitol

Bob Dole, World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. The hearse carrying Dole is expected to arrive at the Capitol shortly before 10 a.m. ET and a formal ceremony will follow. President Biden is expected to speak at the service.
POLITICS
CBS News

Capitol Hill staffer arrested for carrying gun into House office building

Washington — A staffer on Capitol Hill was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a handgun into a House office building, U.S. Capitol Police said. Officers in the Longworth House Office Building spotted the image of a gun in a bag on an X-ray screen. The bag's owner, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Accident#Ford#Honda#The Columbus Dispatch#The News Journal#Imac#Providence Baptist Church
CBS News

Daunte Wright's mother testifies she saw son's lifeless body in car on a video call moments after shooting

The mother of a Black motorist who was fatally shot by a suburban Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop testified that she was saw her son's lifeless body in the driver's seat on a video call just after the shooting. Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, testified about the moment she saw her son lying in his car after he'd been shot by Officer Kim Potter.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Jussie Smollett, regardless of verdict 'already lost', brand expert says

As the jury continues deliberations on Thursday, some believe that, because of the hit to his reputation, Jussie Smollett has already lost regardless of the decision. After closing arguments concluded on Wednesday, the jury is now tasked with deciding whether to find the former "Empire" actor guilty of staging a fake hate crime attack against himself with brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo. Since the scandal broke in January 2019, Smollett’s public image has been plagued by nothing but the case and whether he committed a crime by allegedly lying to police.
CELEBRITIES
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

189
Followers
156
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy