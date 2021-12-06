ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Are Slumping Falcons Remaining Confident?

By Dave Holcomb
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GooO_0dFLmEay00

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan says the next five weeks will be "about figuring out how to play" their best football of the season.

NFL teams that lose four of six games don't normally stay in the playoff hunt. That's especially true for teams that find themselves two games under .500 in early December.

But there's nothing really normal about the 2021 NFL campaign. There's an extra week to the season for the first time, and there are seven playoff spots in each conference to be had.

If that isn't enough for this season to be different, there hasn't been this much parity in the league in a long time. Entering last Sunday only one team - the Arizona Cardinals - didn't have at least three losses.

There are still 25 teams with realistic playoff aspirations, which is an astonishing amount for Dec. 6. There are even more counting the Giants, Bears and Seahawks, who even at 4-8 could win out and potentially make the postseason.

Despite losing in three of the last four games to drop to 5-7, the Atlanta Falcons are one of those 25 teams.

"The truth is, we're still in the mix. We've got five games to do. That's a lot of football left," said Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Smith was defiant in his postgame press conference when asked about the Falcons struggles on offense and Russell Gage's fumble to begin the second half. His team seems to share his positivity and belief that the team is improving and heading in the right direction.

"I think when we go back and watch the things we have done well this season, even with the shortcomings, we just see things to build off of, and I think we are a group committed to growing and improving," said center Matt Hennessy.

The improvement offensively the last two weeks has come on the ground . The Falcons have 270 rushing yards combined in the last two games. In each contest, Atlanta ran for at least 120 yards. Before these last two games, the Falcons had only one 120-plus yard rushing game, and it came in Week 1.

The bad news is the rushing didn't translate to a lot of points. The Falcons scored 21 and 17 points in their last two contests, and on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta had only one offensive touchdown.

The running game also didn't help the offensive line protect the quarterback Sunday. Despite the ground game, the Buccaneers front still teed off for five sacks and 11 quarterback hits against Matt Ryan.

But the confidence level remains high for the Falcons if not for anything but because of what they were able to do against the Buccaneers, who are one of just three NFL teams with fewer than four losses this season.

"I think we're in a spot, obviously disappointed with the outcome of today's game, but that's a really good football team," Ryan said. "I really think there were chances for us to kind of change the outcome of that game. We've got to be opportunistic as we go forward.

Both Smith and Ryan expressed excitement about the challenge to face another division opponent right away. The Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Atlanta started its stretch of four losses in six games with a 19-13 defeat against Carolina, but the Falcons may have better luck on the road, where they are 4-2 this year. The Falcons are 0-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their on.

Not that Smith and the players are looking past Carolina, but the rest of the schedule should also give the Falcons confidence. Not only are three of Atlanta's five remaining games on the road, where the team has played much better, but the Falcons only have one remaining matchup versus a team with a winning record.

"We have everything we want out in front of us," Ryan said. "Ultimately, this time of year, that's all you can really ask for. Now, it's about figuring out how to play our best football in the next five weeks."

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Is Matt Ryan done in Atlanta?

Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Buccaneers#Seahawks#American Football#Giants#The Atlanta Falcons
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: This may end up being the fate for Calvin Ridley

There is no denying that Calvin Ridley has had a disappointing fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year in which he set career highs in all major statistics for a wide receiver, he has done virtually nothing. A large reason for that is the fact that he has had to sit out numerous games due to his mental health, which he should always prioritize over the game of football.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign former Atlanta Falcons running back

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to stockpile talent with the most important part of the 2021 season ahead. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced a new addition with strong connections to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
518
Followers
199
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy