ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Actifai and Cincinnati Bell Partner to Improve Customer Acquisition and Service Package Tailoring

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider for cable and telecom companies, has partnered with Cincinnati Bell, a leading regional telecommunications provider serving Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Hawai’i, to drive continued subscriber growth and enhance customer experience by optimizing product recommendations to better suit customer needs. Cincinnati Bell will deploy Actifai’s...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Quali Joins the Telecom Infra Project

Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced that it is joining the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). TIP is a community of diverse participants that includes hundreds of companies – from service providers and technology partners to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders, working to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver high-quality connectivity globally. At its core, TIP convenes the industry and takes early proofs of concept, products, and solutions into its Community Labs and testing environments to drive their validation and enable their commercial deployment.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

How Walgreens uses data to drive the customer experience

Mike Maresca began his role as chief technology officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance during the pandemic. Despite the chaotic start to his tenure, Mr. Maresca explained some of the company's new partnerships and how Walgreens uses data to create a better experience for its customers to Tech Republic Dec 6.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

EKA’s broker TMS targets small and midsize operations to scale productivity, digital integration

In the third quarter of 2021 alone, venture capitalists in the U.S. and Europe pumped $7.8 billion into the freight technology industry ⁠— an increase of over 100% year-over-year. In a prolonged pandemic and season of tight capacity, supply chain fragility is a mainstream concern, as is how to connect the fragmented market of trucking capacity with available loads.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Zip, Sabre Team to Offer Travel Payment Solution

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Zip will be working with Sabre Corporation to help with worldwide integration of BNPL capabilities, according to a press release Wednesday (Dec. 8). Sabre works with next-generation tech to power travel partners including airlines, hotels, agencies and more. The release says Zip has integrated...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
finovate.com

Checking in on the Latest from the Fintech Innovators of FinovateEurope

Even though our annual European conference has moved from February to March, FinovateEurope will always be synonymous with wintertime for many of us. So with the coldest season swiftly approaching, now seems as good a time as any to check in on the latest from some of our most recent FinovateEurope alums.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Study: Ineffective Customer Communications Can Cost Small Businesses Time, Money and Talent

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, today announced new research, The Modern Small Business: Communication for the Future, illustrating how rapidly business communication is evolving, and how technology is powering new ways for businesses to build customer relationships, remove inefficiencies and retain employees. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Stonebrook Risk Solutions Partners With Mphasis To Build Disruptive Digital Platform

The architecture’s state-of-the-art user experience, data security, and performance will allow integration with regional health plans and large-scale partners. Stonebrook Risk Solutions announced that it has selected Mphasis to build a disruptive architecture enabling it to partner with regional health plans to transform healthcare across the United States. The digital platform will connect regional health plans, insurance companies, pharmacy benefits, consumer-directed health programs, and medical management companies into a nationwide network of providers that will compete with national health plans for mid-tier employers.
BUSINESS
sportspromedia.com

CSM acquires partner firm Greenroom Digital

Greenroom co-founder Tom Huggins will become CSM’s digital and data director. Deal excludes Australia and New Zealand market where Greenroom will continue as a CSM partner. Global agency CSM Sport and Entertainment (CSM) has confirmed the acquisition of marketing firm Greenroom Digital. CSM has been in partnership with Greenroom...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
aithority.com

Clearlake & TA Associates-Backed Precisely To Acquire SaaS-Provider CEDAR CX

Acquisition enhances award-winning customer experience portfolio with a fully integrated cloud Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform for key industry applications. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity software, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and TA Associates, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atlanta-based Software as a Service (SaaS) provider CEDAR CX Technologies. Precisely adds CEDAR CX’s robust cloud platform, expertise, and scale within hosted managed services to its offerings spanning industry sectors including wealth management, lending, and insurance.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Salesforce Partner Spaulding Ridge Announces Expanded Team and Capabilities for High-Growth SaaS Organizations

Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has expanded its Salesforce Core Services team and capabilities to tackle the needs of high-growth SaaS organizations. Spaulding Ridge’s Salesforce Practice has extended its suite of services supporting high velocity acquisition models and IPO-readiness services to meet growing market demand. The...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Kroger Fulfillment Network Expands With Customer Fulfillment Center In North Carolina

The Kroger Co. America’s largest grocery retailer, announced it will offer more Americans delivery through the addition of a new customer fulfillment center (CFC) in North Carolina, powered by the Ocado Group and combining vertical integration, machine learning, and robotics to provide an affordable, friendly, and fast fresh food delivery service as part of the company’s seamless ecosystem.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
aithority.com

Torch.AI Acquires Leading Data Warehouse and Analytics Firm DataTech, Expands U.S. Department of Defense Support

Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing, announced the acquisition of The DataTech Group (DataTech), a technology solutions provider that delivers software and technical expertise across data warehousing solutions, decision support systems, and enterprise architectures with a focus on complex IT environments and systems from Teradata, Oracle, Sybase, Informix, and more.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

EXtrance Announces Closure of Seed Funding

EXtrance, a tech startup serving primary sponsors and their investors in commercial real estate limited partnerships, announced the closure of their seed round of funding. After raising $850K, the principal of which was a pre-IPO investor in Apple, MasterCard, Amazon, and Control Data, it has opened up an additional $150K round for strategic partners. Throughout 2021, EXtrance raised capital to develop an all-in-one investment management platform with AI integration, machine learning, and blockchain technology to automate back and middle office functions and facilitate commercial real estate investments.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Freshworks Helps Africa’s Leading Media Company MultiChoice Deliver a Modern Employee and Customer Experience

Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced that African broadcasting and pay television company, MultiChoice Group (MultiChoice), uses Freshservice® and Freshdesk® to create faster omnichannel customer support across IT and support teams for South African MultiChoice subscribers. MultiChoice is the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Payments Gateway ConnexPay Nets $20M to Expand in Europe, Online

Payments gateway ConnexPay raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by card issuing platform Marqeta, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Dec. 9). A Marqeta customer since 2018, ConnexPay links acceptance and issuance for marketplace companies and commerce intermediaries. The fresh infusion of...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Kyndryl and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Business Transformations

Kyndryl and Google Cloud today announced a global, strategic partnership focused on accelerating customers’ digital transformations and helping them become more advanced, data-driven, and sustainable businesses. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Chris Leong, Chief Marketing Officer at Schneider Electric. Kyndryl and Google Cloud will jointly prioritize and focus...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

How the Pandemic has Changed the Customer Experience for the Better

The global Covid-19 pandemic forced many business owners to take a deep introspection and re-evaluate what is working and what can be changed to improve the customer experience and as a result, there are a few key areas that have shifted and ultimately improved the full experience for the customer:
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts.com

Nium, Modern Exchange Partner on International Payments

The payments and card issuance company Nium has joined forces with Oman’s Modern Exchange Co. for a partnership that will see Modern Exchange leverage Nium’s payments infrastructure around the globe. “As the country moves rapidly towards a more digitised, seamless and transparent system of processing both national and international payments,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy