Actifai and Cincinnati Bell Partner to Improve Customer Acquisition and Service Package Tailoring

Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced that it is joining the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). TIP is a community of diverse participants that includes hundreds of companies – from service providers and technology partners to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders, working to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver high-quality connectivity globally. At its core, TIP convenes the industry and takes early proofs of concept, products, and solutions into its Community Labs and testing environments to drive their validation and enable their commercial deployment.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO