The best gaming mouse deals, including Logitech and Razer

By Rick Lane
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a new mouse is about more than how accurate it is or how many buttons it has. It's about finding a mouse that's the right fit for your hand. You don't want to be cramping up your fingers trying to grip a mouse that's too small or big, or struggling...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Siliconera

Switch Cyber Monday Deals Include Pro Controller, Games

The Nintendo Cyber Monday 2021 deals are live and in addition to Switch games, there’s a Pro Controller offer. The controller works with with all three models of the system. As for the games, some are new in addition to existing Black Friday 2021 ones. The Switch Pro Controller is...
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Logitech’s Pop Keys keyboard looks fantastic but isn’t the best for typing

The Logitech Pop Keys keyboard caught my eye in a Staples a few weeks ago. It’s a hard keyboard to miss — sporting odd circular keycaps like some old-school typewriter along with fancy colour palettes and dedicated emoji buttons, it really stands out. Plus, it’s a mechanical keyboard — which is even better, in my books.
ELECTRONICS
vg247.com

Best Cyber Monday 2021 gaming keyboard and mouse deals

Everyone needs keyboards and mice, but gaming accessories differ from the norm. This specialized equipment not only looks cool - they also add responsiveness and comfort to PC gaming. Black Friday has passed and Cyber Monday has begun today, meaning the deals don’t stop! We’ve got deals on gaming gear...
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

The Razer Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse is enjoying £50 off this Cyber Monday

If you've been looking for a new FPS or MMO gaming mouse that's fully versatile then the wired Razer Naga Trinity is an excellent option. All you really need to know is that it's reduced by a whopping £50 in this year's Cyber Monday sale. That's less than half price. Perfect to snap up as a replacement mouse or upgrade for yourself. Or even to pop in a Christmas stocking.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

The best vertical mouse for 2021

Vertical mice have an ergonomic shape designed to reduce strain on users’ wrists. Many users spend hours at their desk every day and increase their chances of getting repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) or carpal tunnel syndrome because of their posture and hand positioning. Ergonomic alternatives like vertical mice reduce stress...
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

Take control with a Logitech wireless gaming mouse at 40% off this Cyber Monday

Woop, woop. You’re on fire. You’ve been playing PUBG for hours, riding around on the new mountain bikes. “Bang, bang, losers,” you shout, “I am the king of PUBG now.” You’ll be at the top of those leader boards before you know it. Surely no other player in history has ever had such a perfect streak? This is the greatest moment of your life. Nothing can go wrong and your brain is giving you more endorphins than you know what to do with. All of a sudden, your mouse freezes and you lose all control. No. NO. The other players dive on you like vultures on a dying buffalo. The dream is dead. Does that sound familiar? If so, maybe it’s time to invest in a new wireless gaming mouse – and with 40% off the Logitech G305 Lightspeed mouse this Cyber Monday, there’s no time like the present.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

These Razer controllers are massively reduced in today's Cyber Monday Xbox deals

The Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are coming in fast, and we're seeing excellent discounts on two of our favorite Xbox controllers. The Razer Wolverine V2 is now the lowest price we've ever seen, standing at $69.99 at Best Buy, and the same goes for its bigger brother, the Wolverine Ultimate, which is now available at $99.99 at Best Buy. These are two of the finest Xbox controllers you can get right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This deal gets you a Razer mouse, keyboard, and headset for $79

Rather than share a big list with every Razer Cyber Monday deal that’s live, it makes more sense to share one sweeping deal that’s worthy of inclusion in the best Cyber Monday deals guide. What are we talking about? Why this big Razer deal at Walmart for Cyber Monday that includes a mouse, keyboard, and gaming headset all for the low price of $79 with free shipping. It also comes with a matching mouse pad! The discount is good for $91 off the normal price of the bundle, making it one heck of a deal. You can read more about the deal and all Razer peripherals included in the bundle below.
RETAIL
GamesRadar+

Get a Razer Raptor for $200 off with this can't-miss Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal

One of the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals we've spotted is still up for grabs, giving you the chance to buy Razer's high-end Raptor gaming mointor at a not-so-high-end price. Amazon currently has the Razer Raptor down to its lowest price ever, just $499 down from its usual $699 asking price. As one of the best gaming monitors you can buy from one of the best-known gaming brands out there, it's very easy to recommend.
FIFA
Digital Trends

Bought a gaming PC? Buy this Razer Cyber Monday deal NOW

Your new gaming PC — or the one you’re secretly getting for your kid — is crying out for the boss accessories featured in Razer’s Power Up Gaming Bundle V2. It’s one of the best gaming rig accessories we’ve seen as part of the best Cyber Monday deals. The package includes the Cynosa Lite, DeathAdder Essential, BlackShark V2 X, and Gigantus V2 L — which for civilians translates to keyboard, mouse, headset, and mousepad — all for $79, down from the regular price of $170. No one even has to think about cheating, because this deal is a genuine steal among PC gaming peripherals and accessories.
COMPUTERS
Eurogamer.net

Logitech's G903 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse is half price right now

Black Friday deals may have ended for most retailers, but you can still shop plenty of new offers today thanks to the Cyber Monday sales. Logitech not only continues to make some of the best gaming accessories, but they have some major reductions right now. One of the newest additions is their G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse, which has been reduced by a mega 55 per cent at Amazon. It's now an affordable £57.99. And readers in the US shouldn't feel left out either, as it's down from the usual RRP of $149.99 to $84.99 at GameStop.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

The G Pro X Superlight is Logitech's lightest mouse and down to $125 for Cyber Monday

When the Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse was first introduced it was very popular. Because of that we didn't see a lot of great deals on it. It's still a great mouse, and right now you can get the black version on sale for $124.99 through Amazon. We saw a deal a couple weeks ago when this mouse dropped to $130 for Black Friday, but Cyber Monday has it beat by $5 and you'll get a free Battlefield 2042 game code that awards you an exclusive in-game skin. The mouse regularly sells for around $150 and will probably bounce back to that price after the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
gamerevolution.com

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Review: ‘Impossibly light mouse with a perfect ambidextrous shape’

LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT WIRELESS REVIEW. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have noticed the trend in gaming mice becoming lighter and lighter. In the world of first-person shooters, using a lightweight mouse makes quick maneuvres and position resets that much easier. It seems like every company is racing to shave off as much weight as possible, while still retaining a low-latency wireless connection. While folks like Glorious have done an impressive job at offering a good value low weight option, Logitech still leads the mainstream pack with its G Pro X Superlight at just 63 grams (without even putting holes in it).
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

20+ Best Buy early Cyber Monday deals, including TVs, headphones, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday 2021 officially starts on November 29, but the Cyber Monday deals are already flooding in. Best Buy is offering some of the deepest discounts we've seen all year on tech products and home appliances. In addition to the many early deals live now, Best Buy is hosting a flash sale today until 11:59 PM CT with extra-deep discounts on select products, like a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $100 off.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Shave 62% off this Logitech Bluetooth mouse that's down to just $29

Lenovo has a whole bunch of gigantic "Cyber Weekend" doorbuster deals going on right now, including a great many aimed at value shoppers who want to keep their budgets in check during the commercial savings event. For example, you can score a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for under $400 right now. But you can also land a great mouse deal on Lenovo's site: Logitech's MX Anywhere 2 Bluetooth mouse just got 62% of its price shaved off, meaning it's down to $29.
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

Best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals on GOG

If you've been lucky to snag a new upgrade for your PC or changed your rig altogether, you'll need the right games to accompany it. Thankfully, the folks at GOG have an excellent sale this Black Friday, with many titles being reduced significantly for the first time. This includes Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES

