ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen son fatally shoots the husband of woman fighting his mom in a bar, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight between his wife and another woman at a bar, San Antonio police told news outlets. The fight broke out before 2 a.m., Dec. 6, at El Cubilete,...

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

A woman’s ultrasound confirmed she was pregnant. Police say her boyfriend fatally shot her the next day.

"She did not deserve what happened to her." Cavanna Smith wrote her boyfriend’s name in Sharpie on the green greeting card announcing her news. “I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!” Smith, a 25-year-old Texas teacher, wrote in the card addressed to Kwanmaine Boyd, according to court records. Police found it next to an image of an ultrasound taken Oct. 5 that confirmed Smith was more than four weeks pregnant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman found dead in her own backyard after trying to stop fighting dogs, Texas cops say

A woman who intervened when dogs broke out into a fight was found dead in her own backyard, Texas police said. Houston Police Department officers were sent to a home on the southwest side of the city on Friday, Nov. 19, when they learned of a possible dead person at the home. When officers arrived, police said, they found the body of 48-year-old Tiffany Frangione in the backyard with “puncture wounds to her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Georgia mom fatally stabbed by son in Thanksgiving Day killing, police say

A Georgia mom was allegedly stabbed to death on Thanksgiving Day by her 18-year-old son, according to reports. Varian Hibbert, the son, was arrested at the scene, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported. His mother, Marcia Chance, who was 42, was found dead inside the Lawrenceville residence. The paper reported that the incident occurred shortly before noon and officers responded to a domestic violence call.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Woman Fatally Knifes 5-Month-Old, Cops Say

Prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with murder after she allegedly stabbed her 5-month-old baby daughter to death. CBS Philadelphia reports that police responding to a 911 call from the home of 26-year-old Kristhie Alcazar found the mother of two arguing with someone else while the baby’s body was nearby. Investigators found multiple knives at the scene. A neighbor said they were shocked by the violence because Alcazar “seemed like such a good mom.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Sports Bar#El Cubilete#Sapd#Chevy#Kens
fox7austin.com

Texas man claims self-defense after shooting woman's ex-husband

LUBBOCK, Texas - Video of the deadly shooting of an apparently unarmed man outside a home in West Texas, stemming from a custody dispute, has gone viral. The shooter claims he fired in self-defense, sparking a debate about our state’s gun laws. No charges have been filed in the Lubbock...
TEXAS STATE
The State

Mom found stabbed to death on Thanksgiving, Georgia cops say. Her son was arrested

An 18-year-old is behind bars after he’s accused of stabbing his mother at her Atlanta-area home on Thanksgiving Day, according to Georgia authorities. Gwinnett County officers responded to a “domestic related assault” around noon on Thursday, Nov. 25, at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to a news release. Inside they found 42-year-old Marcia Chance suffering from stab wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTV

Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County mom is behind bars and charged with fatally shooting her 6-year-old shortly after returning home from deer hunting on Thanksgiving Day. The family is going through a hard time right now trying to process everything that happened on Thanksgiving. While at the...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Teen remains critical, 16-year-olds charged in shooting, cops say

A 16-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in Vineland last week, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the neck around 3:15 p.m. Thursday outside of a residence on the 700 block of East Wood Street, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said.
VINELAND, NJ
Macon Telegraph

Woman shot after dousing gaming machine with lighter fluid, Texas cops say

A woman who poured lighter fluid on a gaming machine inside a Houston convenience store wound up being shot by another woman angry over her actions, Texas police said. The woman was upset about losing on the machine and set it on fire about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, KPRC reported. That angered a second woman, who also had been playing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Father And Son, 19 & 45, Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside Halethorpe Bar

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son duo from Baltimore are charged in the murder of a 43-year-old man outside a Halethorpe bar in November, Baltimore County Police said. Dominic Michael Leone III, 45, and Damien Leone, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 to Gateway Tavern on Annapolis Road, where they found 43-year-old Indalecio Romero-Reyes in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition, and died Dec. 2, police said. The suspects were arrested Dec. 3, police said. Investigators believe a confrontation happened between the suspects and the victim when they were leaving the business. Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.  
HALETHORPE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy