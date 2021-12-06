ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Body found floating off Naples coast identified nearly 20 years later

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4bpi_0dFLlUR900

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A body that was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico in 2002 has just been identified nearly 20 years later.

Investigators identified the body as Edward Lorenz Richard who was 49 at the time of his death, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On May 3, 2002, deputies along with the CCSO marine unit responded to reports of a body floating near the shore about 1.5 miles north of Doctor’s pass.

The body, later identified as Richard, was recovered at the scene and a medical examiner classified the death as undetermined. Investigators said there has never been any indication of criminal activity linked to the 49-year-old’s death.

At the time the body had no identification and despite investigators’ efforts using fingerprints and a missing person’s database, the body remained unknown for nearly two decades, according to CCSO.

Richard’s DNA profile, dental information, fingerprints, and a composite sketch were uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Over 19 years later, on November 23, 2021, an armed forces fingerprint card issued to Richard in 1972 positively matched fingerprints CCSO uploaded to NamUs.

According to CCSO, Richard’s fingerprints were maintained in his military personnel file in the Department of Defense’s National Archives.

A collaboration between the FBI Laboratory Latent Print Unit and the FBI CJIS Special Processing Center, allowed unidentified persons’ fingerprints in the database to be made available to the FBI for comparison, investigators said.

Detectives located Richard’s brother and adult son in Massachusetts just after receiving notification of the positive identity.

Family members told detectives, Richard left Massachusetts by bus in 2002 and had given them all of his identification cards before heading for Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Laboratory#Missing Person#Ccso#Namus#National Archives#Fbi
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy