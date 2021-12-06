ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

‘What’s going to happen next?’: Businesses brace for omicron

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPugm_0dFLlKr700

Gyms, concert venues, restaurants, airlines and other industries battered by the pandemic are bracing for another COVID-19 wave that could curb demand and prompt renewed restrictions.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Costco is offering a new perk to club members

New York (CNN Business) — Costco is searching for ways to make paying $60 for a membership every year worth more to online shoppers — and keep them away from Amazon. So it's expanding an online perk available only to club members: Buy stuff from around 35 brands' websites and save 20% or more.
RETAIL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ridiculous Wegmans Meat Is Priced At $247

I thought this was a joke and it is not. Angus Rib Roast Beef is already a 'premium' meat that is more than other beef items, but holy smokes have the beef prices gone up or what?. This rib roast is $27.99 a pound and at 8.88 pounds, this piece...
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Omicron
Axios Charlotte

How to budget for a home renovation and get the best ROI

This content was produced in partnership with Bank of America. Whether you’re building your dream home or just adding value to your property, renovations can transform a house. Why it’s important: In Charlotte’s competitive real estate market, renovations can help buyers see more possibility in the limited inventory. Okay, but: Home renovations are often expensive […] The post How to budget for a home renovation and get the best ROI appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Jack in the Box Buying Fast-Food Chain for $575 Million

A tectonic shift is coming in the fast-food industry. Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, according to a report by CNBC, merging two beloved chains into one big company. Both hope to benefit from shared resources and greater scale. Jack in the Box will pay about $575 million...
ECONOMY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Flood insurance costs rise in areas once deemed lower risk

Under a revamped federal flood insurance program rolled out this fall, millions of homeowners are set for rate hikes that officials say more accurately reflect a property’s risk. That includes the vast majority of the 1.7 million homeowners with relatively cheap policies in areas federal officials previously deemed low or moderate risk — and where coverage is voluntary.
ECONOMY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Shamrock selected as potential site for Ecolomondo TDP facility expansion into US

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ecolomondo Corporation, a cleantech company specializing in the development of proprietary recycling technology, Thermal Decomposition Process (“TDP”), and the commercialization of turnkey TDP facilities, today announced it will begin expanding into the U.S. with a 136.76-acre property in Shamrock as a potential site location to build its first US-based waste-to-resources TDP plant. […]
SHAMROCK, TX
This Old House

Upgrades That Can Reduce Home Insurance Costs

This story originally appeared in the Winter 2021 Issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. An older house can be expensive to insure. If you want to be able to replace distinctive building materials and architectural features in the event of a loss, you may need to increase your policy limits for the structure or add optional coverages.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.K. retail sales rose in November, boosted by discounts on clothing

Retail sales in the U.K. rose in November compared with the year before, according to the latest report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium. British retail sales between Oct. 31 and Nov. 27 rose 5.0% compared with the same period a year before, the report found. This was well above growth of 0.9% noted in November 2020, and exceeds the three-month average growth rate of 2.2%.
RETAIL
DeSoto Times Today

Rules to Keep Your Debit Card Safe Anytime

The pandemic and the holidays can force us to change the way we conduct our everyday tasks such as eating out, healthcare or pay our bills. One of the main ways consumers meet their financial obligations is through the use of a debit card. A debit card is a payment card that deducts money directly from a consumer’s checking account to pay for a purchase.
CREDITS & LOANS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy