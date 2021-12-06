ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Dalio Backpedals On 'Misunderstanding' Of His China Human Rights Remarks

By Phil Hall
 6 days ago
Hedge fund executive Ray Dalio backpedaled on comments he made last week that seemed to deflect his concern for human rights abuses in China, acknowledging he “sloppily answered” a query raising questions about human rights in the U.S. while comparing the actions of the Chinese government to a “strict...

