Miami Beach, FL

Vandal draws ‘shocking’ anti-Semitic graffiti at Temple Emanu-El

By Rosh Lowe
Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for an anti-Semitic vandal who targeted a historic temple with a hostile message during Hannukah. The vandal used a marker to draw a swastika on a door...

www.local10.com

