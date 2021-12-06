CALIBRE Systems, Inc. and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Team up to Strengthen Secure Access to Government Agencies through the Login.gov Single Sign-on Solution
CALIBRE Systems, Inc. (CALIBRE) and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology to help organizations predict and manage risk, today announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the companies a contract to provide industry leading digital identity verification for Login.gov. The $34 Million award is...aithority.com
Comments / 0