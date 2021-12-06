ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen son fatally shoots the husband of woman fighting his mom in a bar, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
heraldsun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight between his wife and another woman at a bar, San Antonio police told news outlets. The fight broke out before 2 a.m., Dec. 6, at El Cubilete,...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Woman found dead in her own backyard after trying to stop fighting dogs, Texas cops say

A woman who intervened when dogs broke out into a fight was found dead in her own backyard, Texas police said. Houston Police Department officers were sent to a home on the southwest side of the city on Friday, Nov. 19, when they learned of a possible dead person at the home. When officers arrived, police said, they found the body of 48-year-old Tiffany Frangione in the backyard with “puncture wounds to her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Globe

A woman’s ultrasound confirmed she was pregnant. Police say her boyfriend fatally shot her the next day.

"She did not deserve what happened to her." Cavanna Smith wrote her boyfriend’s name in Sharpie on the green greeting card announcing her news. “I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!” Smith, a 25-year-old Texas teacher, wrote in the card addressed to Kwanmaine Boyd, according to court records. Police found it next to an image of an ultrasound taken Oct. 5 that confirmed Smith was more than four weeks pregnant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CharlotteObserver.com

Mom found stabbed to death on Thanksgiving, Georgia cops say. Her son was arrested

An 18-year-old is behind bars after he’s accused of stabbing his mother at her Atlanta-area home on Thanksgiving Day, according to Georgia authorities. Gwinnett County officers responded to a “domestic related assault” around noon on Thursday, Nov. 25, at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to a news release. Inside they found 42-year-old Marcia Chance suffering from stab wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Sports Bar#El Cubilete#Sapd#Chevy#Kens
expressnews.com

San Antonio teen one of two people arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Texas State

A San Antonio teenager was one of two people arrested after a 19-year-old was found dead in an apartment near Texas State University. Lukas Javier Perez, 17, of San Antonio and Michael Brandon Torres, 25, of Weslaco, were charged with murder in connection with the death of Lavonte Craig Benford. Perez was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

US ex-cop on trial for fatal shooting of Black man she says was accident

A US former police officer went on trial Wednesday for the death of an African-American man, which she claimed was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser during a routine traffic stop. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April this year. The shooting took place just over 10 months after the police killed another Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Floyd's death sparked a nationwide uproar over law enforcement abuse of African-Americans, igniting protests and riots in multiple cities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Houston man, 19, shot trying to sell PlayStation 5 console

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston man who met someone to sell a PlayStation 5 console was shot by the potential buyer Sunday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the northwest area of the city at about 1:30 p.m. CST, KTRK reported. “The victim listed a PlayStation 5 on the Internet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Teen remains critical, 16-year-olds charged in shooting, cops say

A 16-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in Vineland last week, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the neck around 3:15 p.m. Thursday outside of a residence on the 700 block of East Wood Street, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, police said.
VINELAND, NJ
cbslocal.com

Father And Son, 19 & 45, Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside Halethorpe Bar

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son duo from Baltimore are charged in the murder of a 43-year-old man outside a Halethorpe bar in November, Baltimore County Police said. Dominic Michael Leone III, 45, and Damien Leone, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. Officers responded...
HALETHORPE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy