Teen son fatally shoots the husband of woman fighting his mom in a bar, Texas cops say

A US former police officer went on trial Wednesday for the death of an African-American man, which she claimed was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser during a routine traffic stop. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April this year. The shooting took place just over 10 months after the police killed another Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Floyd's death sparked a nationwide uproar over law enforcement abuse of African-Americans, igniting protests and riots in multiple cities.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO