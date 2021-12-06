The Paramount Abilene releases 2022 film series

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Paramount Abilene is pleased to announce its 2022Film Series. Beginning in January with Chicago and ending with Love Actually on New Year’s Eve, next year’s series runs the gamut from classics like The Sound of Music and Psycho to modern favorites like Mean Girls, Selena, and more! Additionally,because of the generous sponsors for our 2022 Film Series, The Paramount is keeping ticket prices the same for the 7th consecutive year. Regular film pricing is $7 for adults and $6 for students, children, seniors, and military.

Chicago: Jan. 7-8
Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back: Feb. 11-12
Cars: Mar. 18-19
The Ten Commandments (1956): Apr. 8-9
Selena: May 13-14
The Color Purple: Jun. 3-4
True Grit (1969): Jul.8-9
The Great Escape: Aug. 12-13
Mean Girls: Sept. 9-10
The Shawshank Redemption: Oct. 7-8
Psycho (1960): Oct. 31
The Sound of Music: Nov. 11-12
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Dec. 3
It’s a Wonderful Life: Dec. 9-10
Love Actually: Dec. 31

