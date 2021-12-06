ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

OpsLyft Raises $500k in Seed Funding from Unicorn Founders, Anand Chandrasekaran, and Marquee Angels from Freshworks, Oyo, Innovaccer, and others

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpsLyft, a San Francisco and Noida-based DevOps startup, has raised $500k in seed funding from unicorn founders, Anand Chandrasekaran, and marquee angels from Freshworks, Oyo, Innovaccer, other angel investors based in India and the US. The list of angel investors includes Anand Chandrasekaran, former Executive VP, Five9 and former...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Payment Rails Rebrands as Trolley, Finalizes CAD 7M Series A Round

The newly renamed Trolley also confirmed its recent $7M Series A investment round, which was led by Pace Capital. Established in 2015, Trolley is a payouts platform that allows businesses to “automate and manage payouts, collect recipient tax and banking information, and mitigate fraud and risk.” In this time, Trolley has become “the payouts solution of choice for hundreds of businesses, paying out to over 1.1 million different creators, musicians, artists, makers, vendors, on-demand workers, and suppliers,” according to a release.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

New funding for an avatar startup? Get ready for deepfake business calls

We’ve all seen TV commercials and gotten that sneaking suspicion that the voice in the spot doesn’t belong to the person mouthing the sales pitch. And, sure we’re used to talking back to robotic voice bots when getting our checking account balances. But we’re bound to get that feeling at work, too, now that AI avatar startup Synthesia has closed a $50 million Series B round of funding, as reported by TechCrunch.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Indian ride-hailing startup Ola valued at $7.3 billion in new funding

Mumbai-headquartered financial giant Edelweiss led the new investment tranche. IIFL, Siddhant Partners, Tejal Merchantile, Hero Enterprise also poured money, Bangalore-headquartered Ola said in the filing, which was first reported by Indian news outlet Entrackr. The new investment comes five months after SoftBank-backed Ola raised $500 million in a round, one...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandeep Gupta
TechCrunch

African edtech startup uLesson raises $15M, backed by Nielsen Ventures and Tencent

The investment, which comes 11 months after uLesson raised a $7.5 million Series A, was completed by five investors: Tencent, Nielsen Ventures, and existing investors Owl Ventures, TLcom Capital and Founder Collective. It is the largest disclosed investment in an African edtech startup. Founded by Nigerian serial founder Sim Shagaya...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Chinese Amazon aggregator Nebula Brands raises $50M led by L Catterton

Other aggregators targeting China have raked in greater sums. Nebula Brands, a Beijing-based Amazon aggregator, said Tuesday that it has closed a Series B funding round of more than $50 million. The investment was led by the Asian fund of L Catterton, a global private equity firm known for its consumer tech focus.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Perchwell Raises $15 Million Series A to Scale Its Real Estate Data and Workflow Platform Nationally

Perchwell, the premier data and workflow platform for the residential real estate industry, announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Founders Fund. Additional investors in the round include Lux Capital, Matterport, and California Regional MLS, the largest MLS in the United States. Perchwell will use the funds to expand its product and engineering teams, and to drive expansion into geographies beyond its home market of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Funding#Software Company#Cloud Management#Noida#Five9#Cpo Snapdeal#Marketsandmarkets#Co Founder Ceo#Okcredit#Co Founders#Rohit Agarwal Lrb#Svp Finance#Inshorts#Evp Products
aithority.com

EXtrance Announces Closure of Seed Funding

EXtrance, a tech startup serving primary sponsors and their investors in commercial real estate limited partnerships, announced the closure of their seed round of funding. After raising $850K, the principal of which was a pre-IPO investor in Apple, MasterCard, Amazon, and Control Data, it has opened up an additional $150K round for strategic partners. Throughout 2021, EXtrance raised capital to develop an all-in-one investment management platform with AI integration, machine learning, and blockchain technology to automate back and middle office functions and facilitate commercial real estate investments.
BUSINESS
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

E-commerce aggregator Merama gets its horn after just 12 months in business

Merama, which acquires or launches Latin American digital brands, hit a $1.2 billion valuation — just 12 months after incorporation — following a new $60 million follow-on investment led by Series B investors Advent International and Softbank. It also comes a day after fellow LatAm e-commerce aggregator Quinio announced $20 million in initial funding to acquire some 30 companies.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SendOwl, a platform for selling digital goods, raises $4.5M from Defy.vc, Stripe and others

The startup aims to increase the GDP of the creator economy and is a remote-first company with employees across three continents and customers in more than 50 countries. SendOwl says it has delivered nearly $2 billion of value in digital and virtual goods for tens of thousands of paying merchants across millions of transactions. Current SendOwl customers range from Universal Music Group and fitness influencer Kayla Itsines to thousands of independent creators.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Deadline

Emerging Market Research Firm Vault AI Closes $8M Series A Round Co-Led By Hearst Ventures And PICO Venture Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Vault AI, an emerging market research firm blending artificial intelligence with more traditional methodology, has closed an $8 million Series A funding round. Co-leading the round were Israel-based PICO Venture Partners and Hearst Ventures, the investment arm of Hearst Corp. and an early backer of companies like Roku, Pandora and BuzzFeed. Other participants in the Series A included former Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice Chairman Yair Landau as well as existing Vault investors TV Azteca and Sky/ProSieben-backed Remagine Ventures. Vault’s executive roster includes industry veterans like Abe Recio, formerly an SVP at Sony, who is chief product officer, and Rachel Kraus, a...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

SendOwl raises $4.5m in seed funding backed by Stripe

SendOwl CEO Matt Plotke is a former Stripe growth lead who bought the creator economy platform last year. SendOwl, a platform for selling and delivering digital products, has raised $4.5m in seed funding with investment from Defy.vc, Stripe and others. Founded a decade ago, SendOwl helps creators across the globe...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurtech AgentSync achieves unicorn status after raising $75 million

Denver-based insurtech firm AgentSync has attained unicorn status after raising $75 million in a Series B round, which pushed the company’s value to $1.2 billion. The funding was led by Valor Equity Partners, with participation from Craft Ventures, Tiger Global, Atreides Management, Anthemis, and existing investors. The latest round brought the total financing raised by the company to $111.1 million.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises $50 million in venture capital

(Reuters) – Synthesia, a London-based artificial intelligence startup that creates video avatars of real people, said on Wednesday it raised $50 million from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and other investors. An increasing number of startups are creating such synthetic...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Quinio jumps into world of e-commerce aggregators with $20M seed

Quinio, a Mexico-based company, announced today it secured $20 million in a debt-and-equity round that will be used to add more than 30 brands to its portfolio. The company was founded last year by Juan Gavito, Iker Garay and Gavito’s brother, Santiago Gavito. CEO Juan Gavito, who was previously in digital advertising, and Santiago Gavito have backgrounds in private equity and venture capital, while Garay was scaling startups.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Y Combinator And MIT Startup Oda Studio Raises $2.8M For AI-powered Photo Enhancement Solutions

To date, the company has processed more than 1 million property photos worldwide. Oda Studio, a Y Combinator startup founded by a team of MIT graduates with extensive experience in artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced it raised $2.8 million to make their solution available globally. Founded by three MITers, Mert Karakus, Hazal Mine Kansu, and Ege Ozgirin, the company plans to use these funds to reach more property managers, brokerages and marketplaces around the world. To date, Oda Studio has acquired customers across three continents and various countries including the U.S., Mexico and Turkey. Since its launch in May 2021, their technology has processed more than 1 million images.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Merck KGaA invests nearly $700 million into venture capital arm M Ventures

This replaces an earlier item that incorrectly reported the company making the investment in M Ventures. It has been corrected. said Wednesday it will invest an additional 600 million euros (about $680 million) into its corporate venture capital arm M Ventures over the next five years. That's the third increase in financial commitment announced by the Germany-based science and technology company since M Ventures' inception in 2009. "Over the past decade, M Ventures has established itself globally as a leading partner to the biotech and tech venture ecosystems," said Merck KGaA Chief Executive Belén Garijo.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy