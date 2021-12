Oregon lost head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami on Monday, leaving one of the West Coast's premier programs without a leader just nine days before the Early Signing Period. Cristobal was an internal hire after Willie Taggart departed for Florida State following his first and only season as head coach. The former Alabama associate head coach and FIU head coach, Cristobal transformed the Ducks into a winner with a combination of strong recruiting and staff hires. In Cristobal's four years with the program. the Ducks won consecutive Pac-12 titles and just played for a third.

