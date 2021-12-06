ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling man arrested after running from police and charged with drugs

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

Wheeling Police arrested and charged a local man on running away from police and felony drug charges after an initial traffic stop over the weekend on Wheeling Island.

Around 7:25 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, police say they stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of South Penn St. for a traffic-related offense. Wheeling PD says when the officer approached the driver, Quashad Pugh, 27 of Wheeling, they detected an aroma of marijuana and noticed he was acting suspiciously.

During a search of the suspect police say, Pugh ran from police and discarded several items into a nearby yard before being caught a few blocks away. Officers say they discovered multiple grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and hundreds of dollars in currency.

Pugh was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and fleeing. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

Comments / 1

