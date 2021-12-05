Purdue Basketball: Next No. 1?

While Purdue has a long history of basketball excellence, never in program history has it been the No. 1 team in the country.

Come Monday at noon, when the polls are released, the Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) should make history — unless aliens invade the earth before the votes are cast.

“It’s great to be No. 1, but we want to win championships,” sophomore forward Mason Gillis said after Purdue beat Iowa Friday night. “That’s what our goal is.”

Despite the offense not exactly clicking against the Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten), Purdue had anywhere from an 8 to 15 point lead the whole game until the last three minutes.

Then, when adversity struck, Purdue responded by pulling out a late game victory against a solid team.

The wealth of experience this team has showed up big time. Although the Iowa press wreaked havoc on the squad, Purdue clamped down on the defensive end when the game came down to the wire, putting a halt to the Hawkeye comeback.

On a night where the team shot 42% from the field and from beyond the arc, it was clear to everyone watching that the Boilers were having an off night. Just for reference, the Golden State Warriors are shooting 47% from the field and 37% from 3 this season.

Although Purdue hasn't been to a Final Four since 1980, this is a team with championship expectations. So far this season for the Boilers, the offense has been firing on all cylinders.

“I’ve talked about what kind of team are we when our shots aren’t falling in the past,” senior forward Trevion Williams said. “That’s something we work on daily: Just trying to figure out who we are and what our identity is.

“One thing you can control is your effort. I feel like we put in enough effort to get the job done and get the win.”

The team got the effort from its veterans: Gillis came up with timely hustle plays and buckets all game long.

Gillis scored 12 points on 2-3 shooting and did all the dirty work, fighting for rebounds and lost balls.

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. and Williams had a sequence where they hit back-to-back 3’s to give the offense a boost when it was lagging.

Purdue was able to lean on a lot of different guys at times and get things done when the team needed it most, namely sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. His energy and intensity provide a lot for the Boilermakers, and when he gets going, a run is imminent. He sparked numerous runs throughout the game for Purdue and was the engine of the squad. Ivey finished with 19 points.

Perhaps no one brought more energy than Williams, who set the record for most defensive rebounds in school history, grabbing 17 while also scoring 13 points and dishing out three assists.

A year ago, with this exact same squad minus freshman forward Caleb Furst, Purdue would have likely lost that game. But with the experience this group had last year combined with the emergence of Ivey, head coach Matt Painter has built an amazing squad filled with talent that has bought into the program.

In this day and age, many players would have transferred out upon realizing they wouldn’t start. Yet Painter has an All-American coming off his bench. All these players have come together for one goal, and that’s to win a championship. Anything less will be a disappointment.

“Once we become No. 1, we want to stay No. 1,” Williams said.

This team has all the pieces to go far in March, but only time will tell how things end for the squad.