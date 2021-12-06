ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Family Breaks Own Guinness World Record For Christmas Lights

By Anthony Fillippleo
 6 days ago
A New York family is breaking their own Guinness world for most Christmas lights on their property. The Gay family of Lagrangeville first set the record in 2012 with over 346-thousand Christmas lights on a residential property and broke their own record in 2014 with 601-thousand Christmas lights. This year? They broke the record again with 687-thousand lights. But it’s not just for show – the annual light display also serves as a fundraiser for local charities, and they said they hope to collect 500-thousand-dollars with this year's display.

