World

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 6. Female - one teenager, two women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, four women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, four women in...

www.kfvs12.com

