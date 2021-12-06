ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Lick Downtown Countdown’ returns to Roanoke for New Year’s Eve celebration

By Colleen Guerry
 2 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to bring Times Square down to Market Square this New Year’s Eve because ‘ Big Lick Downtown Countdown ‘ is coming back to Roanoke to help us say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022!

According to Big Lick Entertainment, the massive festival — which is produced alongside Center in the Square — was first held in 2013, but was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they’re thrilled for the ninth annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown, describing the event as fun for all ages with its live music, gaming, cocktails, food, and a ‘Roanoke Star Rise at Midnight’ to welcome the new year.

“One of our biggest events, but also one of our most impactful, and not just in funds it’s raised for great charities, but I’ve seen countless proposals over the years,” said J.D. Sutphin with Big Lick Entertainment. “I’ve seen people come back with the kids they now have after getting engaged and being married. I see people at 11:59 p.m. have that look in their eyes that’s, like, ‘next year is going to be better than the last one!’ And you see that in the crowd, that everybody is all together in the fact that at 12:01, it’s a new year and you get to make something of it. It’s beautiful and it’s electric and you feel it in the air.”

Several bands are scheduled to perform during the event, including The Low Low Chariot, The Jared Stout Band, and Harvest Blaque. There will also be a DJ and several local eateries at the countdown, which will take place from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

You do have to buy your tickets in advance — which you can do either in-person or online through the Center in the Square box office — but the money goes to a good cause as Center in the Square gets part of the proceeds.

Organizers say general admission tickets cost $15 in advance, which allows you to get into the festival style concert at Market Square, the DJ party at City Market Building, and gaming at Center in the Square.

Meanwhile, kids age 12 and under get in for free while VIP tickets for the Center in the Square rooftop cost $55 in advance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

