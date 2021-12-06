David Guetta and MORTEN champion the underground on ‘Alive Again’

IG: https://www.instagram.com/plageselectro/?hl=en. David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Folamour. On August 5th, 6th and 7th 2022, the gorgeous city of Cannes in the South of France will once again welcome the much anticipated return of Plages Électroniques. This time, it comes in a new format with a renewed visual identity and program makeover that features the cream of the French and international scene from the worlds of electronic music, rap and pop, with up to 60,000 people expected over the three days. The likes of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Folamour, Kungs, Bon Entendeur, Vladimir Cauchemar, Monolink, Oboy, Lala & CE and more are all set to play a range of beautiful stages on the beach, the sea and more. Head to https://www.plages-electroniques.com/ for full information.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO