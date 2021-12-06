ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Scripture Of The Day – December 6th

By Kevin Dowdy
sowegalive.com
 3 days ago

Proverbs 26:12 Seest thou a man wise in his own conceit? there is more hope of...

sowegalive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Random gifts of love

Pamela Loxley Drake has a way of brightening the holiday season for strangers and family alike.I came up with this idea when trying to figure out how to teach my grandkids the importance of giving to others. And a way to keep them busy during the time we spent together. Ornaments were to be made, then handed out randomly to the people the kids chose, saying "Happy Holidays" then walking away. Random gifts of love. Granddaughters Sydney and Gabby (now adults) were little when the first ornaments were constructed. With a Christmas basket filled with their artistic endeavors, we walked...
BEAVERTON, OR
CBS Boston

Boston Archdiocese Mandating Masks For Masses, Weddings And Funerals Around Christmas Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Archdiocese on Thursday announced new mask mandates for the holiday season. Cardinal Sean O’Malley is requiring that everyone mask up if they are attending Archdiocese Masses, as well as wedding and funerals. The new rules start on Dec. 18, and last through Jan. 17. “Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the Archdiocese said in a statement. The rules do not apply to children under the age of 5. Churches must also offer areas where social distancing is possible for those who want it. The Archdiocese said the mandate is being implemented “in the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season.”
BOSTON, MA
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Can I Ditch the SIL Already?”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Julia Craven discuss a Prudie letter: “Can I Ditch the SIL Already?”. Julia Craven: My first thought was why does this person hate their sister-in-law so much? And what’s the backstory to their beef? Is it one-sided? Is the letter-writer just a bit elitist about her SIL’s situation? Is LW projecting something? Or is LW just not used to people feeling a sense of obligation to complicated family members? I felt very blindsided by the rage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripture#Proverbs
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
birminghamchristian.com

Search the Scriptures

Studying the word of God can be exciting, challenging, and even entertaining! Search the Scriptures by Shirley D. Garrett is a Bible activity book that will enhance your knowledge of the Word of God while having fun. In the book, you will find many activities that will enhance your biblical knowledge. There are Bible-based questions, fill-in-the blank scriptures, match games, true-and-false questions, and word search puzzles. It includes blank pages to write your notes and other information you may find during your search.
RELIGION
The Daily Sentinel

Search the Scriptures:

There is in Christianity a singular necessity, so vital to the enterprise that the entire movement is named after it and that fundamental ingredient is nothing less than Christ Himself. Jesus proclaimed, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it...
RELIGION
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Search the Scriptures:

There is in Christianity a singular necessity, so vital to the enterprise that the entire movement is named after it and that fundamental ingredient is nothing less than Christ Himself. Jesus proclaimed, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy