Scripture Of The Day – December 6th

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Archdiocese on Thursday announced new mask mandates for the holiday season. Cardinal Sean O’Malley is requiring that everyone mask up if they are attending Archdiocese Masses, as well as wedding and funerals. The new rules start on Dec. 18, and last through Jan. 17. “Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the Archdiocese said in a statement. The rules do not apply to children under the age of 5. Churches must also offer areas where social distancing is possible for those who want it. The Archdiocese said the mandate is being implemented “in the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO