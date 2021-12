Most of the time when people are told not to do something, they do it anyway. It’s just human nature to put up a challenge and go against the rules. As humans, we don’t truly learn unless we experience the consequences ourselves. If we continue to get lucky, then we’ll keep risking our lives. We thrive on risk. It might be just me, but doing something that involves risk makes me feel alive and good. No matter how much I’m told not to do something because of how dangerous it may be, I’ll usually do it anyway, because I want to feel the adrenaline.

HIKING ・ 8 DAYS AGO