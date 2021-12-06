ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Agent Rich Paul Receives His Own New Balance 550 and Apparel Collection

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance is motivated to insert a few more collaborative releases before 2021 officially concludes, and after revealing a whimsical collection with Filipino-American artist Louis De Guzman, the sportswear brand is now joining forces with LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul for a special New Balance 550 and apparel collection. The launch...

