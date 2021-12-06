Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Crosses 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Mariah Carey a.k.a “Queen of Christmas” has reached another milestone this holiday season.

Carey has crossed one billion Spotify streams with her hit, “All I Want For Christmas.” Mariah’s holiday song has made its way back to the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100 list and is actively getting five million plays on Spotify a day.

“I’m freaking out!!!! 1 billion!!! These numbers are incredible, but the love I have for the #lambily is unquantifiable. Eternally grateful and blessed,” tweeted Mariah Carey on Sunday (December 5).

How many times have you listened to Mariah’s “All I Want For Christmas” this year?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email