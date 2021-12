Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who has been missing from south London for a week.Petra Srncova, who lives in the Camberwell area, was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a concerned work colleague.She was last seen leaving work on the evening of November 28 and is thought to have been wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.Have you seen Petra? Please give @MPSSouthwark any info that might help find her https://t.co/Gfv2BI0wug— Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) December 9, 2021The...

