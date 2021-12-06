ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

North Carolina Man Accidentally Bought 2 Identical Lottery Tickets — And Won 2 Jackpots

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wr17U_0dFLjjwQ00

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Scotty Thomas, 49, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was shocked when he realized he had filled out two lottery tickets and won bother jackpots.

Thomas was watching a basketball game when he realized he forgot to fill out his lottery tickets so he filled another one out online.

The next morning his son asked why there were two different amounts, both for $25,000 each year for life. “When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said. “It’s just a blessing.”

Thomas chose the lump sum offer totaling $780,000, which he says he will use to invest in his dump truck business, pay off bills, help his family and buy a house. After taxes, Thomas took home $551,851.

Are you a lottery winner? How much did you win and how long did you play before you won the big jackpot?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Basketball
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Jackpot#I Won#Twitter
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
308
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy