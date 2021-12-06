North Carolina Man Accidentally Bought 2 Identical Lottery Tickets — And Won 2 Jackpots

Scotty Thomas, 49, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was shocked when he realized he had filled out two lottery tickets and won bother jackpots.

Thomas was watching a basketball game when he realized he forgot to fill out his lottery tickets so he filled another one out online.

The next morning his son asked why there were two different amounts, both for $25,000 each year for life. “When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said. “It’s just a blessing.”

Thomas chose the lump sum offer totaling $780,000, which he says he will use to invest in his dump truck business, pay off bills, help his family and buy a house. After taxes, Thomas took home $551,851.

Are you a lottery winner? How much did you win and how long did you play before you won the big jackpot?

