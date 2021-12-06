Martha Stewart Reveals She’s Dating

Martha Stewart was on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ when she was asked if she is dating.

She said no.

Then she corrected herself. She said she is dating but she is not telling Andy Cohen who she is dating.

She also admitted that after she posted her ‘thirst trap’ photo this summer she had quite a few famous bachelors in her DMs.

She said nothing ever came from those DMs. Have you ever dated someone who slid in your DMs or DMs you slid in?

