One of the buzziest new media companies on the planet is BuzzFeed. It’s also one of the oldest, founded in 2006. It quickly became a hit with younger people due to its listicles and other viral posts, before moving into more serious journalism, for which the outfit has won a Pulitzer. As of today, the company hits another milestone: it goes public. Here’s what you need to know:

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO