Mon, Nov 29 - Fri Dec 3. We have a special craft we’re doing in collaboration with the Shenandoah Valley Art Center in Waynesboro. Limited supplies, so get one soon!. Calling all knitters! Starting the week after Thanksgiving, we're collecting hats and lap blankets for the Cancer Center at Augusta Health. Stop by the front desk to pick up a bag with specific instructions for your hat or blanket. When your project is finished, put it in the bag to keep it clean and drop it back at the front desk.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO