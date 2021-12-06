ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E-Marion County

By Oregon State Police
 6 days ago
On December 4, 2021 at approximately 6:02 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Hwy 99E near MP 29. Preliminary...

Oregon State Police seeking public assistance in the poisoning of Catherine Wolf Pack- Union County

The Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Wolf Pack in eastern Oregon. On February 9, 2021, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) regarding a possibly deceased, collared wolf. Troopers responded to the area and located five deceased wolves, three males, and two females. It was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all known members present and deceased. The wolves were located southeast of Mount Harris, within Union County. Fish and Wildlife Troopers and ODFW personnel with the assistance of a helicopter searched the area for anything of evidentiary value. An additional deceased magpie was also found in the vicinity of the deceased wolves.
