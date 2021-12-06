ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tommy Fury Reveals The Reasons For Backing Out Of Fight With Jake Paul

By Ryan Sidle
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tommy Fury has confirmed exactly why he's pulled out of his fight with Jake Paul, that was meant to take place in less than two weeks time. After all the verbal sparring and amateur dramatics, Fury and Paul were eventually set to meet inside the ring on December 18th in Tampa,...

www.sportbible.com

