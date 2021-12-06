ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

Don’t Expect a White Christmas in Midland/Odessa Again This Year

By Kevin Chase
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well for the 10 millionth year in a row, there will be no White Christmas for West Texas, but this should not be a shock. I have never experienced a White Christmas in Midland/Odessa in my life even though there was one in 1987. That was one of the...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 2

Related
LoneStar 92

Three Things Every Texan Should Own-Great Christmas Gift Ideas

If you are not originally from Texas, you have no idea what we deal with on a regular basis! The struggle is real sometimes but on the other hand I've got some great gift ideas for Christmas for that hard to buy for person on your list this year, if they live in the Lone Star State. Off the top of my head, because I personally need them, I thought of 3 things that every Texan should own.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Live Music At Mule Barn Cantina In Midland!

The Mule Barn Cantina is Midland's newest hot spot with amazing food! A group of folks from Lonestar 92.3 went out (it's located where the old Hog Pit used to be) to sample and it was amazing by all reports. They also have live music--So check back here for the schedule!
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Should Wearing Pajamas In Public Be Banned Here In Texas?

Radio Question of the Day...Listener wrote in...So, I'm dating this lady and we've been on 3 dates. Well, the other day I ran into her at the store and she was wearing PAJAMAS! And, I'm sorry that's a NOPE for me. Sorry, not a fan of people wearing pajamas out in public. It was a deal-breaker for me and don't plan on dating her anymore. I think Pajamas in public should be banned here in Texas LOL. Let's make a law. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Society
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Midland, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Government
West, TX
Society
Odessa, TX
Society
West, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Midland, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
West, TX
LoneStar 92

There Are 18 Cities / Areas Named Midland In The United States

When we moved here to the Basin in July 2020, I knew of two Midlands... Midland Texas, and Midland Michigan. I had no idea there were so many more areas named Midland. Townships, Villages, Cities... There are 18! Honorary mentions go to "Midlands Of South Carolina" because it's the entire central region of the state--and "Midoil, California"--which changed its name from Midland to Midoil. So aside from us here in Texas--here are other places in America we share our name with, alphabetically by State--and some snapshots where we could find them courtesy of Google and Google Street View:
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Things Natives of West Texas Have Done For Fun: Riding a Pumpjack

If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack in 2021 cause it is dangerous and monitored.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Yes Texas Has A Polar Express Train Ride in Palestine For Christmas

If you have seen the movie 'The Polar Express' then you know the magic of getting on the train for Christmas. Well, what if you could actually get on the train and do it here in Texas? It's back for another season and it's happening in Palestine, Texas. All aboard the Polar Express!! But, you better reserve quickly because these train rides BOOK UP quick. Here are the details.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Bing Crosby
LoneStar 92

Stop And See Santa Saturday At Cone Jewelers In Odessa

Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday. You can take the kids to see Santa Claus this Saturday to Cone Jewelers in Odessa, 3916 E 42nd St. Santa will be at Cone Jewelers from 12 pm - 4 pm. The event is free and open to the public. You will be to enjoy cookies, cocoa, and coffee. Dress the family up and come out and take your family Christmas pictures with Santa.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

5 Ways To Irritate Someone From Texas

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. Calling the state tree of Texas a Pee-Can Tree - This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN].
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Christmas Night#West Texas#Rain Shower
LoneStar 92

Here Are the 10 Worst Cities in Texas Ranked By a YouTuber

This video only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Today Is Giving Tuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday! Today is a day we can all come together to help organizations in our area and around the world. "GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes. " Giving Tuesday.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Politics
LoneStar 92

Chuckwagons For Children – Andrews Christmas Parade

The Andrews Christmas parade is tomorrow night (Friday, December 3rd) at 7 pm, and there will be bands coming from all over Texas to participate with and show support for Andrews' Band and the recent tragedy and loss they went thru. In addition to the festivities and amazing holiday music, stop by and see Chuckwagons For Children. They'll be located by the light show with three authentic Chuckwagons from the 1800s for the family to see and take photos with. They'll also be selling peach cobbler with proceeds benefitting Andrews neighbors in need. You can buy a cup for $2, 3 cups for $5, a half order for $15, or a full order for $30. They will also be providing free Cowboy Coffee while supplies last.
ANDREWS, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In Texas

You think it's expensive to live in the Permian Basin you haven't seen anything. yet. The current median price of houses for sale in Midland is $334,000, about $157.00 per square foot. In Odessa, the median price of houses for sale is $240,000, about $157.00 per square foot. Here are...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
954
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy